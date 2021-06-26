Heavy Metal Magazine Interviews Jim Shooter – September 2021 Solicits

Heavy Metal Magazine #310 in September includes an interview with Jim Shooter, former EIC of Marvel and publisher of Valiant, Defiant and Broadway Comics. And it seems it will tackle Jim Shooter's launch of Epic Comics, described as " the time when Marvel Comics tried to beat Heavy Metal in its own game… and failed." Here's everything HEavy Metal has lined up for September 2021 solicitations.

HEAVY METAL #310 CVR A CARPENTER (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

JUL211706

JUL211707 – HEAVY METAL #310 CVR B CIAMPI (MR) – 13.99

(W) Juan Gimenez, Richard Malka, George C. Romero, Ron Marz, Ryan Lindsay, Matt Medney, Dave Erwin, Armitano, Sebastian Piriz, German Ponce, Diego Yapur, Various (CA) Kai Carpenter

In this issue:

Juan Giménez & Richard Malka's Segments concludes!

An interview with Jim Shooter where does a remembrance of the time when Marvel Comics tried to beat Heavy Metal in its own game… and failed.

A new episode of David Erwin's Vasator & Crunch!

New installments of Steve Orlando's Starward, George C. Romero's The Rise and Ron Marz' Swamp God, Matthew Medney's Dark Wing, Brendan Columbus Savage Circus!

And the penultimate chapter of Ryan K. Lindsay & Sebastian Piriz' Black Beacon!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 13.99

INTRUSION ONE SHOT CVR A GOVAR

INTRUSION ONE SHOT CVR B 10 COPY INCV LORENZANA

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

JUL211708

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Marco Lorenzana (CA) Daniel Govar

After being cast out of Canada, the Laguerre family is trying to build a new life in a "cursed" Louisiana swamp in 1766. They fight to defend their homestead… even if that puts them on a collision course with a creature that dwells in the bayou. This 36-page horror comic, from creators Ethan Sacks and Marco Lorenzana, makes use of the flip-book format in an innovative way to tell the story through the eyes of both the human and the monster!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 6.99

BLACK BEACON #3 (OF 6)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

JUL211710

(W) Ryan Lindsay (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Niko finally gets some answers about the Sphere as she travels inside it to meet the army of robots that clean and tend to its maintenance. Unfortunately, this means she must also give up answers, and having her sole friend see how horribly beats the heart of man is a tough reveal. Thankfully all introspection will meet action as the Xed show their hand in the dirty war they wage.

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 2.99

MODERN FRANKENSTEIN TP (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

JUL211711

(W) Paul Cornell (CA) Pippa Bowland (A / CA) Emma Vieceli

Discover the next thing in horror from award-winning writer of television and comics Paul Cornell (Doctor Who, Wolverine) and acclaimed artist/writer Emma Vieceli (Doctor Who, Life is Strange), along with color artist Pippa Bowland and letterer Simon Bowland! Elizabeth Cleve is a brilliant young medical student, attracted to the waspish, charismatic surgeon James Frankenstein. He wants to further medical science… by all means necessary. So how far is Elizabeth prepared to go? Collected the twisted horror/romance that walks a fine line between attraction and fear.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 19.99

MOON LAKE GN VOL 02 (OF 3) (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

JUL211712

(W) Dan Fogler (A) Alex Eckman-Lawn, Tim Seeley, Kevin Colden, Darick Robertson, Alex Horley (A / CA) Dennis Carlsson

A mysterious portal into the bizarre and demented. Zombie dinosaurs, a mass-murdering high school cheerleader, and an interdimensional sasquatch trying to save his species from extinction. All created by the lunar radiation in the small town of Moon Lake.

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 24.99

NEVER NEVER #3 (OF 5)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

JUL211713

(W) Marc McCann (A) Phil Buckenham (CA) Christopher Lair

Winter is seduced by the boy-sprite, Petros – off to the Never, Never. A place where children never grow up and adults are the enemy. What would such a place look like? Where resources are scarce. Time passes, but age is obsolete. War with adults, starved and insane from constant battle, is the norm. What would age-less boys free of civility and role-models be willing to do to survive. To live forever. A young girl will face her greatest test; an island full of immortal cannibals with a dark secret that sustains its existence, in the most unnatural and awful of ways.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99