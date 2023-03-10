Hellcat #1 Preview: Patsy Walker Falsely(?) Accused in New Series Hellcat is a suspect in a murder investigation in this preview of Hellcat #1, launching Wednesday at Marvel.

Hellcat #1

by Christopher Cantwell & Alex Lins, cover by Pere Perez

Leaping from the pages of CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL'S IRON MAN run, Hellcat is back! Patsy is back on the west coast, living in a demon house haunted by the ghost of her mother! When someone close to Patsy's inner circle is murdered, Hellcat becomes the prime suspect! Now Patsy must prove her innocence and evade both the police and the supernatural Sleepwalkers. To add to the perils she faces, her demonic ex Daimon Hellstrom shows up and that's never a good thing. A supernatural, superhero murder mystery!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Mar 15, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620566000111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620566000116 – HELLCAT 1 MOMOKO VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620566000121 – HELLCAT 1 YOUNG VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620566000131 – HELLCAT 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620566000141 – HELLCAT 1 STEGMAN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620566000151 – HELLCAT 1 INHYUK LEE VARIANT – $4.99 US

