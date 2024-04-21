Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: charlie adlard, graphic novel, Heretic, july 2024, Robbie Morrison, Solicits

Heretic by Robbie Morrison and Charlie Adlard From Image Comics

Five years after it was first announced, Robbie Morrison and Charlie Adlard's graphic novel Heretic is being published by Image Comics.

In 2019, Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard posted to Twitter, "Finally started my new project with friend & genius writer @robbiegmorrison It's called HERETIC & here's some initial imagery from it All digital using @clip_celsys No solid publishing deal yet, but enjoying the freedom of just doing it for ourselves at the moment.#wip #Heretic"

In January 2020, he added more, saying "It was last October I announced myself and @robbiegmorrison were working on a new project called Heretic and we're still going. So here's a few more panels from our book. All digital art using @clip_celsys #heretic More soon… enjoy!"

In April, 2020, at the lockdowns hit, he added " Here's a few more sneak peaks of Heretic. The new book I'm working on with ⁦⁦@robbiegmorrison I'm now over 40 pages in and really enjoying working on this brilliantly dark, atmospheric 16th century set murder-mystery thriller. I'll post more panels soon…"

And then at the virtual Lakes International Comic Art Festival that year, he shared the following pages on Zoom…

And in October added "Happy Halloween. Some spooky atmospheric art work for work in progress Heretic with ⁦@robbiegmorrison"

But that was it until now. Because three years after that last post, and five years after it was first announced, Robbie Morrison and Charlie Adlard's graphic novel Heretic is being published by Image Comics in September/October this year, and spotted in the Image Comics July 2024 solicits and solicitations and listed on Amazon.

HERETIC HC (MR) September 24, 2024

(W) Robbie Morrison (A/CA) Charlie Adlard

_Sherlock Holmes _meets The Name of the Rose in an original graphic novel by artist extraordinaire and former Comics Laureate CHARLIE ADLARD (THE WALKING DEAD), and award-winning crime novelist ROBBIE MORRISON (Edge of the Grave). Belgium, 1529: The city of Antwerp is ravaged by a macabre series of killings. The all-powerful Inquisition forces knight, doctor, lawyer, and reputed black magician Cornelius Agrippa and his young pupil Johan Weyer to investigate, and they are plunged into a maelstrom of murder, madness, and magic. Retail: $24.99

