Tiger Girl and Señorita Rio in Fight Comics #49, up for Auction

Fiction House's Fight Comics #49 from 1947 saw the character Tiger Girl take over the covers of the series.

Fiction House is known for having some of the most dynamic and fun-to-collect covers of the golden age, and one of their favorite types that they ran over the years were covers featuring a jungle setting, such as this cover for Fight Comics #49, published in 1947, by frequent Fiction House artist Joe Doolin. It features a character named Tiger Girl wrestling with a snake, while tigers rush to her aid in the background.  Tiger Girl first appeared in Fight Comics #32, and she finally got the cover feature of the title with this issue. A very nice, raw copy of Fight Comics #49 (Fiction House, 1947) Condition: FN is up for auction in the 2023 October 19 The Fiction House Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40235 at Heritage Auctions.

Fiction House Has One Of The First Jungle Covers At Heritage Auctions
Credit Heritage Auctions

A Classic Fiction House Jungle Girl

Fight Comics #49 (1947) Condition: FN. Jungle covers begin with this effort by Joe Doolin. Matt Baker and Jack Kamen art. Overstreet 2023 FN 6.0 value = $141. Edited by Jack Byrne and Jerry Iger. Stories and art by Alex Blum, Lily Renee, Robert Webb, and Matt Baker. A combat-themed anthology from Fiction House that featured early work from many future comics legends (often uncredited) in the Eisner-Iger Shop. Slavers target the native population, but not if Tiger Girl has anything to say about it; Good-girl art aplenty as Senorita Rio tracks a mad scientist experimenting on natives in the Amazon jungle; Meg and Black Hart conspire to swindle Captain Fight's ship away from him. The first of many covers featuring Tiger Girl in action. Tiger Girl; Risks, Unlimited starring Rip Carson; Kayo Kirby; Puzzle For a Murderer; Hateful Herman; Hooks Devlin; Senorita Rio; Captain Fight. 48 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10

Another underappreciated issue from the publisher, there's a copy of Fight Comics #49 (Fiction House, 1947) Condition: FN is up for auction in the 2023 October 19 The Fiction House Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40235 at Heritage Auctions.

Heritage Sponsored
Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

