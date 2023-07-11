Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Fiction Press, monster, pre-code horror

Science Runs Amok in Fiction House's Monster #1, up for Auction

The stories in Fiction House's 1953 classic Monster #1 center around themes of combining science and the supernatural with terrible results.

Monster #1, a Fiction House publication from 1953, has one of the more unique covers from this pre-code horror auction that has been going on at Heritage. Maurice Whitman is responsible for the cover, which features a green monster taking hold of a damsel in distress while also bashing a man to death. It's a representation of the lead story in this issue, a tale set in 1853 London that combines a deal with the devil with a sort of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde situation. Each story in Monster #1 is centered around the theme of the combination of science and the supernatural going horribly wrong. Currently sitting at $160, this is one that you will not see come around too often. Check it out below.

Monster #1 is A Fiction House Pre-Code Horror-Era Classic

"Monster #1 (Fiction House, 1953) Condition: VG. Maurice Whitman cover. Dr. Drew story with art by Jerry Grandenetti. Water damage, foxing, soiling. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $174. In order of appearance: "The Monster"; "The Mirror"; "Traitor's House" art by Tony D'Adamo, reprinted in Haunted Horror (2012 IDW) #27; and "The Secret Files of Dr. Drew", reprinted from Rangers Comics (1941) #48. 36 pages. Full color. Cover price $0.10." Very interesting as well that this is one of only two issues in this series. The other issue has just as interesting and weird a cover as well. Both are very rare to come across for purchase as well, not a lot have survived from 1953.

As far as pre-code horror goes, you would be hard-pressed to find a book that is much rarer than this. Ditto for the second issue as well, but this auction is just for the first. Maybe someday you can complete the set, but that is only a possibility if you bid on Monster #1 (Fiction House, 1953) Condition: VG. While you are there, check out all of the other books taking bids right now as well, there is some really great stuff.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!