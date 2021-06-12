Heroes Reborn #7 [Preview]… And Nothing Was Ever the Same Again

On Wednesday, Marvel will publish Heroes Reborn #7, the conclusion of its latest super-mega-crossover event. Universes have been rocked to their foundations. Rubes have been bilked of all their money with variant covers and spin-offs. And of course, as we know, nothing will ever be the same again. Well, until the next super-mega-crossover event when we start the whole process all over again. Check out a preview below.
HEROES REBORN #7 (OF 7)
MARVEL COMICS
APR210706
(W) Jason Aaron (A) Aaron Kuder, Ed McGuinness (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
Together they ended the Kree/Skrull war, defeated Dr. Doom in his Secret War and even endured their own civil war between Hyperion and Nighthawk, but now the Squadron Supreme of America faces their greatest challenge yet: a mysterious new group of troublemakers called the Avengers.
40 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/16/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for APR210706 HEROES REBORN #7 (OF 7), by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Aaron Kuder, Ed McGuinness (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.