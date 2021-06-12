Heroes Reborn #7 [Preview]… And Nothing Was Ever the Same Again

On Wednesday, Marvel will publish Heroes Reborn #7, the conclusion of its latest super-mega-crossover event. Universes have been rocked to their foundations. Rubes have been bilked of all their money with variant covers and spin-offs. And of course, as we know, nothing will ever be the same again. Well, until the next super-mega-crossover event when we start the whole process all over again. Check out a preview below.