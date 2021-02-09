Heroes Reborn: Magneto & The Mutant Force Gives Us An Alternate X-Men

In the upcoming event, Heroes Reborn, Marvel will be leaving no stone unturned and no character as we currently know them. This will even include their roster of Mutants. As we will see in Heroes Reborn: Magneto & The Mutant Force #1, the X-Men are not a part of this world, and in their absence, we will meet a new team of super-powered Mutants fighting for their rights to live peacefully and independently, led by…Magneto?!

In an exclusive first look given to AIPT, Marvel shows us how they will be shaking up the classic story of Professor Charles Xavier's X-Men fighting for Mutant peace and acceptance, versus Magneto's Brotherhood of Evil Mutants fighting for Mutant supremacy. In this new story, Xavier and Magneto actually fought side-by-side with a common goal, though that did not end well for Professor X. Here's how Marvel describes the story for us:

"CAN MAGNETO RESURRECT HOPE FOR MUTANTKIND BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE?

Years ago, Magneto and Professor X led Earth's mutants in a final push for independence against the Squadron Supreme of America. What followed was the Squadron's Mutant Massacre, a violent rebuttal that left Mutantkind forever wounded and Xavier dead…or so Magneto thought. Years later, Magneto discovers Xavier clinging to life in the astral plane and gathers his allies for a first-of-its-kind rescue mission. Too bad the same mission puts the Mutant Force back on the Squadron's radar! Failure means the last gasp of Mutant-kind, but success means the first breaths of something even more elusive to the mutants of Heroes Reborn: HOPE."

This new adventure is being written by Steve Orlando (Wonder Woman) with art by Bernard Chang (Batman Beyond). On their upcoming story, Orlando said, "I didn't expect Magneto & The Mutant Force, and those unexpected moments are where some of the most exciting stories are found. The world of Heroes Reborn is a beautiful nod to the iconic traditions of events like Age of Apocalypse or House of M, the very kinds of events that pulled me in from the mall hallways and guided me to the spinner rack as a kid. Jason [Aaron] and Ed's [McGuinness] world shows us just how pivotal the Avengers are by their absence, and for Magneto and his Mutant Force, the fight for mutant freedom is deadlier than ever."

Orlando concluded, "This one-shot is a rescue mission. The target? Hope for Mutantkind. It's a surreal journey into the mind of Magneto, pulling together mutants from the earliest days of X-Men and up to the present. Beware, psychic rescue in progress!"

Want to see how Magneto works as the leader for Mutant hope? Heroes Reborn: Magneto and the Mutant Force #1 hits shelves this May.