Honey Badger Has Gone Missing in New Mutants #19 [Preview]

The problem when you have too many Wolverines is it's hard to keep track of them all. If you have one Wolverine, two Wolverines, maybe even three our four Wolverines, it's not hard to keep an eye on all of them. But as the X-Men find out in this preview of New Mutants #19, any more than that and you're in trouble. The Marvel Universe has something like seventeen Wolverines floating around, so if anything, it's most surprising that Honey Badger is the only one they've misplaced for now. Check out the preview below, and look: she'll turn up eventually.