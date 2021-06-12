Honey Badger Has Gone Missing in New Mutants #19 [Preview]
The problem when you have too many Wolverines is it's hard to keep track of them all. If you have one Wolverine, two Wolverines, maybe even three our four Wolverines, it's not hard to keep an eye on all of them. But as the X-Men find out in this preview of New Mutants #19, any more than that and you're in trouble. The Marvel Universe has something like seventeen Wolverines floating around, so if anything, it's most surprising that Honey Badger is the only one they've misplaced for now. Check out the preview below, and look: she'll turn up eventually.
NEW MUTANTS #19 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210779
APR210781 – NEW MUTANTS #19 DAUTERMAN CONNECTING VAR GALA – $3.99
APR210780 – NEW MUTANTS #19 LINS CHARACTER DESIGN VAR GALA – $3.99
(W) Vita Ayala (A) Alex Lins (CA) Martin Simmonds
AND I'LL CRY IF I WANT TO…
The HELLFIRE GALA is here, and the NEW MUTANTS have the chance to take a break from training the youth of Krakoa – an opportunity to get dressed up and get down. But not everyone is on their best behavior…and someone has vanished without a trace.
32 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/16/2021
SRP: $3.99