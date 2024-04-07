Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: amanda waller, Beast World, Council Of Light, dark crisis, earth 3, suicide squad

How Did Amanda Waller Get Back From Earth 3 Anyway? (Spoilers)

At the end of the War For Earth 3 crossover event written by Robbie Thompson, Denis Hopeless and Jeremy Adams and drawn by Steve Pugh, Dexter Soy, Eduardo Pasarin, Pasarin and Matt Ryan, saw Amanda Waller left on Earth 3, in charge of her very own Justice League.

Then, in time for Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths, by Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Jim Cheung, Jack Herbert and Giuseppe Camuncoli, she was back on the DC Prime Earth, and back on Task Force X, with no explanation. On a world with no Justice League at all, just the Titans

Allying with the mysterious Council Of The Light… in the light of a lack of Justice League.

Or the threat of one coming back from the dead…

But the Council Of Light pushed her further that her suggestion of mass imprisonment, in the light of her experiences on Earth 3.

… to kill off every superhero and supervillain on Earth.

… something she was well up for.

On a world with no Justice League anymore just the Titans who she soon went to war with. Even recruiting the President onto her side over this in Beast World by Tom Taylor and Ivan Reis.

But how did she get back to Prime Earth? The comic books even lampshaded this, with Wonder Woman underlining it while flying her invisible plane over in Green Arrow.

And now she is manipulating the Green Arrow family, creating Doctor Hate, involved with AXE against the Amazons, and her new Suicide Squad Dream Team, with the threat of an alliance with Zur-En-Arrh and Brainiac Queen…

… the question remains, how did Amanda Waller get back into such a position to do all this? How is she so protected?

It's not just a deal with the devil. Bleeding Cool has been told that it is actually the Council Of Light who found her on Earth 3 and brought her back. So she owes her allegiance to them. As to who they actually are, rather than a reference to an old cartoon? That's another story. but Amanda Waller famously doesn't like to be beholden to anyone.

