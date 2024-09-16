Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Beast, from the ashes

How Do You Solve A Problem Like Hank McCoy? (X-Men Spoilers)

Hank McCoy, The Beast, has had a rough few years. But now someone has pressed the big red reset button, Does that make everthing okay?

Hank McCoy, The Beast, has had a rough few years. In All-New X-Men, he decided to completely disrupt the time-stream by dragging the original five X-Men younger selves to the present day, all to stop a make-believe mutant genocide he claimed Scott Summers would be responsible for. This was a lie. In Inhumans vs X-Men, when he learns that the Terrigen Mists would leave Earth uninhabitable to mutants, he prefers war to tell the Inhumans. When Queen Medusa is actually told the truth, she destroys the Mists herself. And in Secret Empire, he does a deal with Hydra and the Nazi Captain America for a mutant nation in Canada in return for propping the fascist government up. This was all just laying the groundwork for the Krakoa, where he was launching hit squads, creating gene warfare, with his mistakes getting out of hand and any dead dismissed. He pushed for interning all Russian mutants on Krakoa, aiming to create fear and paranoia. Stepping outside the judicial restraints of Krakoa by opening a space prison, using whichever prisoners end up there as genetic experiments and killing them off, aliens who the Beast happened across out in Deep Space. Then there was cloning Wolverine without his brain to be living killing machines, and himself so no one would contradict him. Assassinating US Generals. And finally creating his own Worldmind of mutants in a singularity with a Black Hole Gun to counter the Worldmind being created by Orchis, killing all individual mutants in the process. And more willing to do what it takes than Professor Xavier.

And the deleting his Cerebro backups apart from ones from his days on Avengers. So he is defeated by a revived version of himself from those days. Which is a hell of a thing to wake up to. In this week's X-Men #4 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz, he is reluctant to leave the Alaskan base working on something secret… isn't that where the problems usually start?

What happened to Magneto… well that's something the main series hasn't shown, you need to read the X-Men From The Ashes Infinity comic by Alex Paknadel and Phillip Sevy to find out that Magneto has no powers anymore and is confined to Xavier's floating wheelchair.

And in today's X-Men Infinity, the Beast tries to unpack this all.

That's Dr Andrea Sterman, created in 1990 for Nomad #2 by Fabian Nicieza and James Fry popped up in Thunderbolts, and more recently revived by Jed MacKay in Moon Knight. So, she has seen stuff.

That's the Dark Beast from another timeline who travelled to the 616 but is still in Mister Sinister's basement. And so what is to stop what happened before happening again?

Because it seems that his mutant power is to become a genocidal dictator, one way or another… but whether in X-Men #4 or X-Men From The Ashes Infinity #15, Cyclops… or Magneto… keeps making the Beast stop whatever he is working on and get out there…

Is that really going to make everything better?

X-MEN #4

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240616

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Ryan Stegman

THEY KILL FOR KICKS & THEY KILL FOR CLICKS! "Hello, internet – it's your boy, Trevor Fitzroy! That's right, Trevor Fitzroy and the Upstarts, out there delivering the content you crave: livestreamed, bespoke, mutant murder in high-def! And best of all, you, the viewers, are the ones rating the kills! So smash that like button, hit subscribe and tell us who the number-one killer is!" Rated T+In Shops: Sep 18, 2024 SRP: $4.99 X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic (2024) #15

September 16, 2024

Writer Alex Paknadel

Penciller Phillip Sevy

Beast goes through an identity crisis and finds himself on a new personal journey. With the days flying by, can Beast reclaim his sense of self just in time to rejoin the X-Men?

