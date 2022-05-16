How Many Teams Is Harley Quinn In? Shadow War/Dark Crisis Spoilers

Harley Quinn! A member of Birds Of Prey, Suicide Squad, and now looking to be one of Batman's Robins, or similar. But how many DC teams can she join? Well, spoilers on, Bleeding Cool did previously reveal that in Dark Crisis #1m, she would be joining the new Justice League, but we have no idea how long that will stick. Maybe not even until Dark Crisis #2. But Shadow War Zone #1 tomorrow reveals that Harley Quinn did once join the Secret Society Of Super-Villains.

And now Luke Fox, Batwing, is considering Harley Quinn for his own team.

And she is not alone in his picks.

And the team is being formed by Luke Fox and Lashina, the Jack Kirby-created supervillain and goddess. Last seen sent by Granny Goodness to recruit Harley Quinn to become one of Granny Goodness' Furies. Everyone wants Harley Quinn it seems. How will she choose? Or can she. like WOlverine, be on every team simultaneously.

