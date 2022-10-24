How Something Is Killing The Children Returns In November

James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's megahit Something Is Killing The Children returns in November with issue #26, the first issue in the second of a trilogy of story arcs chronicling Erica Slaughter's solo mission in Tribulation, New Mexico. As Bleeding Cool has previously reported, the first issues of new SIKTC story arcs tend to dominate sales charts as new readers who have discovered the series through collections jump onto the single issues. It happened with issue #16 and #21, will history repeat itself with issue #26 next month?

Mind you, it will be difficult to top the landmark issue #25, not just in sales but also to match the grisly, heartbreaking end of Erica's last ally in the House of Slaughter, Gary Slaughter who perished at the hands of the terrifying, new villain Cutter. And Cutter is coming to Tribulation meaning that this second arc could very well be the Empire Strikes Back chapter of Erica's story… which is exactly the cliffhanger that readers who picked up Something Is Killing The Children Volume 5 a couple of weeks back have been left hanging on. How many of them won't want to wait until Volume 6 releases next year to read about the inevitable confrontation?

Still these jumps in sales and readers with each new arc are highly unusual, so it's entirely possible retailers will underestimate the demand for Something Is Killing The Children #26 in their stores and get caught short. If that happens, expect the 1-in-100 incentive cover by Alex Maleev, may end up being one of the rarest SIKTC covers yet.

For those comic shops that don't wish to risk it, publisher Boom Studios is offering one of their Boom Guarantee variants, this one by Jonboy Meyers, which means it's fully returnable. Seems like a good way to insure available copies on release day.

And while retailers grapple with this question today when Something Is Killing The Children #26 is up for Final Order Cutoff, it won't be the only high profile title with a growing audience they'll have to weigh. Because Boom is also offering up a Local Comic Shop Day exclusive foil edition of Grim #1, something that worked rather well for the aforementioned Something Is Killing The Children in 2020.

Both Something Is Killing The Children #26 and Grim #1 Local Comic Shop Day Edition are on FOC today, Monday, October 24th. Consider this your noitice to reserve your copy before it closes tonight.