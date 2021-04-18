How the Avengers Spend Their Time Off – Avengers #45 Preview

In the demanding world of mainstream superhero comics, being a hero isn't an easy job. The demands of the industry require constant threats that shake the universe to its very foundations just to get the dwindling readership even mildly interested in a comic. But what do comic book superheroes do on their downtime? This preview of Avengers #45 aims to answer that question… just before "the years's most epic event explodes," even though the last most epic event, King in Black, just barely finished. Enjoy that downtime while it lasts, Avengers. The house of "ideas" is only just getting started.
Avengers #45 is in stores on Wednesday.
AVENGERS #45 KIB
FEB210490
(W) Jason Aaron (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Cory Smith
THE AVENGERS JOIN THE BATTLE AGAINST THE KING IN BLACK!
The year's most epic event explodes in the pages of AVENGERS. The vampire hunter Blade has been at the forefront of the fight against the dark symbiote god, but now he must pay a dark price that will change his world forever.
Rated T+
In Shops: Apr 21, 2021
SRP: $3.99
The Cory Smith main cover to Avengers #45, by Jason Aaron and Luca Maresca, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.
The Carlos Pacheco Heroes Reborn variant cover to Avengers #45, by Jason Aaron and Luca Maresca, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.
An interior preview page from Avengers #45, by Jason Aaron and Luca Maresca, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.
An interior preview page from Avengers #45, by Jason Aaron and Luca Maresca, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.
An interior preview page from Avengers #45, by Jason Aaron and Luca Maresca, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.
An interior preview page from Avengers #45, by Jason Aaron and Luca Maresca, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.
An interior preview page from Avengers #45, by Jason Aaron and Luca Maresca, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.