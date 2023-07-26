Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: hellfire gala, krakoa, mutant, orchis, xspoilers

How The Plans Of Orchis Play Out In The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)

Hellfire Gala and Iron Man spoilers eventually, but we have a bit of history to get through first. Concerning Orchis, Krakoa, and the X-Men.

Hellfire Gala and Iron Man spoilers from today will be running below. Eventually. We have a bit of history to get through first. Concerning Orchis, Krakoa, and the X-Men.

This is from House Of X #3, published four years ago. A look at what is known as the Omega Cycle, a way of transforming a human into a sentinel, or even hiding a sentinel in a human, until it is needed to take down and kill mutants – the aim of all Sentinels.

In Powers Of X, we saw many of Moira Mactaggert's different future lives, with mutants falling to humans, to machines, to aliens. And the inference that this reality, the one where mutangts form an island nation of Krakoa, is the one that might let mutants survive the coming apocalypse. With Orchis, a team of human scientists from SHIELD, AIM, ARMOR, STRIKE, SWORD, HAMMER, Alpha Flight, Hydra, and more creating their new Sentinel technology like Nimrod, previously only seen coming from that far future. Created in the present day to defend against mutants. And Karima Shapandar, their Omega Sentinel.

Karima Shapandar was once a police officer from India who was transformed into an Omega Prime Sentinel by Bastion of the Operation: Zero Tolerance program. She had discovered she was a Prime Sentinel: humans transformed into Sentinels and set up as 'sleeper' agents, unaware of their programming until a nearby mutant activated them. Eventually her tech was purged, rendering her human. But in House Of X, her sentinel programming was reactivated, travelled with the members of the Orchis group into space heading to a large space station called the Orchis Forge, built from a non-functional Mother Mold head, where she has worked with Orchis since. And it turns out she's done a Days Of Future Past for herself because she's not from around here anymore.

She sent herself back into her own past to change it. And why? What is so wrong with the future?

The mutants won. It's vilification for the Krakoan experiment that, whatever happened, the mutants won, the humans and the machines lost, and so did the aliens too. It's a mutant paradise of the future, a revocation of the events of Days of Future Past.

But just as the mutants could send Kate Pryde back, so the machines and humans could send back Karima Shapandar. To awaken again as an Omega Sentinel early. To fight against the Tenth Life Of Moira Mactaggert and create yet another timeline for the Marvel Universe. And that is what the 616 now is. And she's been busy.

And creating her own Nimrod along the way, courtesy of Orchis' Erasmus Mendel. Since then, Orchis have been in general opposition to Krakoa, and of late, have recruited Doctor Stasis,

Feilong…

Dr Moira Mactaggert X,

Abigail Brand…

Mother Righteous…

The Hordeculture…

The Coven Akkaba…

and MODOK to their cause.

Which, of late, means that they know the Sins Of Sinister future timeline. They have taken Arakko off the board, by creating a civil war there courtesy of Genesis. They have built Stark Sentinels. They have been inventing nano technology to cure mutants of their X-genes…

And they have been injecting the Krakoan medicines that give extended life, a cure for dementia and new antibiotics to the world with a very nasty trigger.

And now, in today's Hellfire Gala, Orchis has attacked Krakoa after playing a very long game. They have kidnapped the Captain Krakoa suit and used it to attack the US government, distracting the Avengers from the Hellfire Gala and pinning the blame on mutants. Then attacked Krakoa with the Stark Sentinels built by Feilong after he acquired Stark Industries.

And as the new X-Men are ripped apart and killed by Nimrod and the Sentinels, other plans come into play. They shut down Majik's teleportation, to keep The Five, essential to Krakoan resurrection protocols, from escaping.

They have taken over the Krakoan teleportation gateways for themselves, under their control.

And Karima Shapandar has found a dance partner in one of the clones of Nathaniel Essex, Doctor Stasis, at the heart of Orchis.

And just as Doctor Stasis said to Feilong, their friend is ready for her debut…

Moira Mactaggert, complete with something gathered from Otherworld's Morgan Le Fey, courtesy of her servants, the Coven Akkaba…

And then the infected Krakoan medicines taken by all of humanity, triggered.

And used against that man who could only make touch decisions, by a robotic version of Moia Mactaggert, immune to telepathic interference.

Complete surrender, or the death of humanity.

The gates set to Arakko. The evacuation of mutants from Earth. With the humans of Earth held as hostage. And there are other provisos to the Orchis gameplan.

Powers Of Ten. Powers of X. Where this all began. And so Professor X complies, commanding all mutants to evacuate through the gates. Telling them whatever they need to hear.

And to those who remain, there is another strategy of changing the narrative. Feilong lays out what the world will believe.

And to make sure there are no witnesses to give a different version of events…

And just in case anyone, once evacuated, wants to return…

So we have had an Inferno. We have had some Days Of Future Past. And now?

A Mutant Massacre… of course, it may also be time to take that even more literally than they already have. Read the comic or keep reading the Bleeding Cool Hellfire Gala tag right here.

X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230776

(W) Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman (A) Adam Kubert, Luciano Vecchio, Matteo Lolli, Russell Dauterman, Javier Pina, R.B. Silva, Joshua Cassara, Kris Anka, Pepe Larraz (CA) Phil Noto

THE FALL OF X BEGINS HERE! The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season…but this year's will change everything for Krakoa. What is meant to be mutantkind's biggest night becomes their biggest nightmare as the Fall of X begins! All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after this one – shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and of course the most glamorous looks of the year, all in one CANNOT-MISS package! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: $8.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #8

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230792

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

HELLFIRE GALA TIE-IN! As the X-Men throw their latest Hellfire Gala, Iron Man has to contend with the new Stark Sentinels flying through New York! Can Tony stop these mutant-hunting machines alone? Guest-starring Emma Frost! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!