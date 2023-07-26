Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: adam kubert, Gerry Duggan, hellfire gala, javier pina, jonathan hickman, Joshua Cassara, juggernaut, krakoa, kris anka, Luciano Vecchio, Matteo Lolli, mutant, pepe larraz, R.B. Silva, Russell Dauterman, Valerio Schiti

Juggernaut & The Election of The New X-Men (Hellfire Gala XSpoilers)

It's time fior the X-Men's Hellfire Gala which meansa new elected X-Men - does Juggernaut have a chance of getting on the ballot?

Juggrnaut time! Today sees the publication of Hellfire Gala #1 2023. There will be plenty of Hellfire Gala coverage today, all with big Spoiler Warnings and using our Hellfire Gala tag so you can keep up.

Intended to mirror the Met Ball, the Hellfire Gala is a chance for the mutant island of Krakoa and home to the X-Men to show off to the rest of the world, put a first foot forward and announce something extraordinary. As well as a new X-Men team.

And this year, embracing its first non-mutant of the Krakoan era, Juggernaut. Step-brother of Charles Xavier, Cain Marko was one of the X-Men's first villains, but he has joined with Krakoa and down his best to redeem himself.

Giving us a brand new team led by Synch and Talon, with Prodigy, Cannonball, Frency, Jubilee, Dazzler and the Juggernaut. And drawn by Russell Dauterman, who drew previous election scenes in the Hellfire Gala.

That's before Marvel does the dury and Nimod, the mutant massacring machine from (one of) the future, now commandeered by the anti-mutant lobby group Orchis, who proceed to carry out a full-blown assault on the island of Krakoa. Remember that phrase, "Welcome to the X-Men, I hope you survive the experience?"

That's the one. From Uncanny X-Men #139. And repeated many times since.

Never been so appropriate as Nimrod is ripping and pulverising some of the newly elected X-Men. Talon seems to rescue Synch, but that's a legless Cannonball, an armless Dazzler, and a liquidised Jubilee and Frenzy right there. And resurrection possibilities are also taken off the map.

Juggernaut joins the ranks of the Cannonball Special…

…but up against Nimrod, who originally played the part intended for The Fury, it looks like, yes, something can stop the Juggernaut.

… but not a lighthouse.

The Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 is published today by Marvel Comics.

Writer: Gerry Duggan

Artists: Adam Kubert, Luciano Vecchio, Matteo Lolli, Russell Dauterman, Javier Pina, R.B. Silva, Joshua Cassara, Kris Anka & Pepe Larraz

Color Artists: Rain Beredo, Ceci De La Cruz, Matthew Wilson, Erick Arciniega & Marte Gracia

Lettering: Virtual Calligraphy

Design: Tom Muller w/ Jay Bowen

G.O.D.S. Interlude

Writers: Jonathan Hickman & Gerry Duggan

Artist: Valerio Schiti

Color Artist: Marte Gracia

Cover Artist: Phil Noto, George Perez & Edgar Delgado, Francesco Manna & Flavio Dispenza [X-Vote], Mashal Ahmed [Hellfire Gala Spoiler], Lucas Werneck [Stormbreakers], J. Scott Campbell & Sabine Rich [Anniversary], Gustavo Duarte [Howard the Duck]/Variant Cover Artists

Production: Jay Bowen

Associate Editor: Lauren Amaro

Editor: Jordan D. White

Editor in Chief: C.B. Cebulski

X-Men created by Stan Lee & Jack Kirby

