How To Get Every Issue Of Locke & Key For $15

Now Joe Hill and IDW follow Robert Kirkman and Image. Via Humble Bundle, Hill and IDW offer what looks like all currently published issues of Locke & Key, plus assorted Joe Hill written comics for $15. Particularly interesting to me is the Ray Bradbury tribute collection Shadow Show, which contains contributions from Eddie Campbell, Audrey Niffeneffer, and Dave Eggers.

Hill and IDW chose two charities: the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, and Donors Choose.

While six volumes plus another trade's worth of errata lacks the spectacle of 30 plus volumes, this Joe Hill bundle follows the "successful creator offering their biggest work on sale to help hard-hit comic shops" suit. Locke & Key is an Eisner and British Fantasy Award-winning series, so maybe that'll draw more eyes to the sale.

Either way, Locke & Key is well regarded (is it IDW's best-reviewed series?), and $15 for the work of a decade or more is a steal.