How To Get Every Issue Of Locke & Key For $15

Now Joe Hill and IDW follow Robert Kirkman and Image. Via Humble Bundle, Hill and IDW offer what looks like all currently published issues of Locke & Key, plus assorted Joe Hill written comics for $15. Particularly interesting to me is the Ray Bradbury tribute collection Shadow Show, which contains contributions from Eddie Campbell, Audrey Niffeneffer, and Dave Eggers.
Hill and IDW chose two charities: the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, and Donors Choose.
While six volumes plus another trade's worth of errata lacks the spectacle of 30 plus volumes, this Joe Hill bundle follows the "successful creator offering their biggest work on sale to help hard-hit comic shops" suit. Locke & Key is an Eisner and British Fantasy Award-winning series, so maybe that'll draw more eyes to the sale.
Either way, Locke & Key is well regarded (is it IDW's best-reviewed series?), and $15 for the work of a decade or more is a steal.
SAN DIEGO, CA (May 13, 2020) – IDW Publishing (OTCQX: IDWM), the award-winning publisher of comic books, graphic novels, art books, trade paperbacks, and tabletop games, teams up with Humble Bundle to launch "Joe Hill's Locke & Key & More by IDW" Humble Comics Bundle, beginning today!
With this "Pay What You Want" promotion, readers pick their own price for a captivating selection of Joe Hill's finest comics work, including Locke & Key, Dying is Easy, The Cape, Tales from the Darkside, and more, while also supporting two important charity organizations with a portion of their contributions: Book Industry Charitable Foundation and DonorsChoose!
The retail value of the comics in this bundle is as much as $177. However, the value of the Humble Comics Bundle format is that readers can make a minimum $1.00 purchase to attain a basic tier, then increase their contribution to attain upgrades to their bundle.
The $1 Tier includes:
* Dying is Easy #1
* Locke and Key Vol. 1: Welcome to Lovecraft
* Locke and Key Vol. 2: Head Games
* Joe Hill's The Cape
* Shadow Show: Stories In Celebration of Ray Bradbury
The $8 Tier includes:
* Dying is Easy #2
* Locke and Key Vol. 3: Crown of Shadows
* Locke and Key Vol. 4: Keys to the Kingdom
* Joe Hill's The Cape: 1969
* Road Rage
* Joe Hill's Thumbprint
* Tales from the Darkside
The $15 Tier includes:
* Dying is Easy #3
* Locke and Key Vol. 5: Clockworks
* Locke and Key Vol. 6: Alpha & Omega
* Locke & Key: Heaven & Earth
* Locke & Key: Dog Days
* Locke & Key: Small World Deluxe Edition
* The Cape: Fallen
* The Wraith: Welcome to Christmasland