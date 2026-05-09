Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Ben 10, dublin, North Hollywood

How To Make Your Ben 10 #1 Be Worth Even More Today In North Hollywood

How to make your copy of Ben 10 #1 be worth even more today in North Hollywood, as well as in Dublin

Earlier this week, Bleeding Cool highlighted a Ben 10 #1 signing in Big Bang Comics in Dublin with Ben 10 #1 artist Rob Carey and variant cover artist Cormac Hughes signing copies. In fact, it's happening right now. Bleeding Cool told you this was going to be an underordered comic book, and it seems we were right, as the book hit the fourth best-seller of the week slot, ahead of a number og comic books that definitely had higher print runs, like Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men and Absolute Green Lantern. But Dublin isn't the only place to be today. Collector's Paradise in North Hollywood, California, is also running a Ben 10 signing today from 1-3 pm with the comic book writer and co-creator of Ben 10, Joe Casey, alongside other Ben 10 co-creators and fellow Man Of Action Studios members, Steven Seagle and Duncan Rouleau. That's if you wanted your comic book to have a little more zip in a) your comic book collection of which you are most proud, or b) when you flip it on eBay,

Edward Greenberg of Collector's Paradise tells me, "We are really excited to help Man Of Action and Dynamite bring back BEN 10, a property so many of our current customers grew up with. We are also super excited about the amount of phone calls and messages we are getting from Ben 10 fans who are NOT comic book readers, and the opportunity to create more members for the overall comic book community. Our pre-orders on the website (comicsandcards.net) for the signed sets of Ben 10 #1-5 signed by Joe and Steven, have been OVERWHELMING to say the least, and we have run out of the initial allotment, but we will probably offer more after the signing. Joe Casey is a longtime friend and customer and we are very happy to have the opportunity to throw this big event for him, Steven and Duncan."

BEN 10 #1

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Robert Carey

A fresh take on a 21st Century classic! Fan favorite BEN 10 returns in an all-new series that will appeal to longtime fans and new readers alike. When a mysterious meteor crashes to Earth, 10-year-old Ben Tennyson discovers the Omnitrix, a high-tech alien gauntlet of incredible power and potential. With this device on his wrist, Ben has the power to transform into incredible alien forms. But can he control this power? If the story sounds familiar, think again! This is the modern, definitive take on Ben 10 from the team that created him – Man of Action – kicking off with writer Joe Casey, joined by amazing artist Robert Carey, with covers by Carey, Man of Action member Duncan Rouleau, Dustin Nguyen, Sebastian Piriz, and a special MYSTERY VARIANT BLIND BAG containing one limited edition of the issue selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering! Please The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. $4.99 5/6/2026

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