Hulk, Daredevil Actor Ray Buffer Pleads Guilty to Comic Shop Theft

California actor Ray Buffer, who has had minor roles in Hulk and Daredevil movies, as well as CSI: Miami, The West Wing, ER, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Into the Wild Frontier, has pled guilty to stealing Golden Age comic books from Southern California Comics on the fourth of October, 2022. Southern Californian Comics told us the stolen comics include the following, with an estimated value of $850.

Fantastic Four #24

Valor #1

Big Shot #20

Boys Ranch #1

Captain Marvel #87

Captain Marvel Jr. #59

Mysterious Stories #4

Last year, Bleeding Cool reported that Ray Buffer was charged with one misdemeanour count of petty theft, after pleading not guilty on the 18th of January. Jamie Newbold, owner of Southern California Comics posted to Facebook, saying "I was contacted by the San Diego City Attorney's office last evening. San Diego is prosecuting Buffer. They consider this case a "special prosecution" thanks to all your help and other media outlets. Buffer's attorney is attempting to settle for what's called a diversion. This would let Buffer off the hook by paying restitution for the one recorded crime at my shop. Unfortunately, he hit a lot of shops including ours before he was caught. For them, and us, we will not see full restitution until Buffer is put in front of a judge. We have petitioned the city attorney to refuse diversion and let us face Buffer in court. Meanwhile, Buffer has returned to his website and social networks as though he can escape this "interruption in his life." For now, we're back to waiting. But we're headed in the right direction. Thank you again to all our followers and supporters, you helped get us to this point. We are not a community to be messed with." On the same day that the store posted this update, Ray Buffer Productions LLC also put out a press release regarding Ray Buffer playing the role of Boss Ross in a brand new jukebox musical, Heavenly Country.

But last week, Ray Buffer changed his plea to guilty of one count of misdemeanour petty theft. He has been ordered to pay back Southern California Comics the value stolen, stay away from the store, serve one day in custody and one year of probation, twelve hours of community service and take an anti-theft course.

Jamie Newbold told The New York Post, "This man stressed me out, stressed out my employees, we remained stressed out. Fearful, looking at customers differently wondering who was gonna hurt us next and now that stress is taken off my shoulders because at least we got a win and we know we can find justice even if we have to do it ourselves." On Facebook they stated "This camera set in motion the charge of petty theft that would eventually see Ray Buffer in court. Buffer pled guilty to the charge yesterday. He is required to turn himself into SDCounty jail for booking and fingerprinting. That will only be for a few hours but will count as having served time in jail. He has to pay restitution, enjoy one year of probation, attend anti-thieving classes and remain far away from my shop. The City's prosecutors did a great job supporting our fight."

Ray Buffer posted to Instagram, removing comments, saying "Taking care of business in San Diego".