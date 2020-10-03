Hulk Smash Orange Man's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

TMZ is reporting that the latest destruction of Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star was by someone dressed as The Incredible Hulk. They report;

a man dressed as the Incredible Hulk showed up around Friday around 5 AM and took a pickaxe to Donald's star … completely destroying it beyond recognition… Our sources say a felony vandalism report was taken after the star was left with more than $5,000 in damage. Nobody's been arrested and police are still investigating. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rana Ghadban tells TMZ … "Any star, which is vandalized or destroyed, no matter which honoree it belongs to will be replaced by the Hollywood Historic Trust, a non-profit, non-partisan group."

It's the latest in a long line of assaults on the President's Hollywood star, including another pickaxe incident in 2018, sledgehammer in 2016, covered in Black Lives Matter-related slogans in June 2020 and a miniature wall around it to protest against Trump's immigration policies. In 2018, the West Hollywood City council unanimously passed a resolution in to have the star permanently removed. However, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, who has direct authority over the Walk of Fame, declined to comply with that direction and it wasn't pressed further.

Donald Trump Hollywood Walk Of Fame star being repaired back in 2018. Photo by Danlev, posted under Creative Commons license.

Suspects? Well, it could be anyone, but the Hulk costume narrows it down to someone who has often compared himself to the Hulk, and maybe doesn't want their own status as the most famous world leader to be hospitalised as a result of getting the coronavirus to be taken?

Boris? Where exactly were you when this incident occurred? The Hulkgate scandal continues. Someone, somewhere is playing a single solitary mournful tun on the piano.

