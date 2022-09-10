I Am Batman #13 Preview: Evidence? What Evidence?!

In this preview of I Am Batman #13, Batman has never needed "evidence" to beat the crap out of mentally ill criminals, so why should he start now? Check out the preview below.

I AM BATMAN #13

DC Comics

0722DC167

0722DC168 – I Am Batman #13 Mike Bowden Cover – $4.99

(W) John Ridley (A/CA) Christian Duce

Batman and the Question's investigation into Anarky's murder puts them directly in the crosshairs of a rogue police unit set up to deal with the radical activist, and which is willing to kill to keep their secrets. At the same time, as she watches a friend being lured back into a life of crime, sitting on the sidelines is no longer an option for Tiffany Fox.

In Shops: 9/13/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.