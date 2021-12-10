I Am Batman #4 Preview: Alternative Facts

I AM BATMAN #4

DC Comics

1021DC105

1021DC106 – I AM BATMAN #4 CVR B RAFAEL SARMENTO CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) John Ridley (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Gerardo Zaffino

Fear State aftermath! Following the collapse of the Magistrate program, Jace Fox is still doing damage control from the events of Fear State. There's a dangerous new player in Gotham, however, and they've set their sights on bringing down the Dark Knight!

In Shops: 12/14/2021

SRP: $3.99

