I Hate Fairyland #44 Preview: Gert Faces a Shroomurai Showdown

I Hate Fairyland #44 brings vengeance to Gert as a lone Shroomurai survivor seeks revenge for her fallen family. Will Gert's reign of terror finally end?

Article Summary I Hate Fairyland #44 unleashes a Shroomurai survivor on a quest for revenge against Gert, the Green-Haired Horror.

Skottie Young and Derek Laufman deliver samurai action and vengeance in Fairyland’s whimsical chaos.

The issue drops September 17, 2025—prepare for a showdown fueled by mushroom mayhem and relentless fury.

Years ago, Gert laid waste to the entire land of the Shroomurai…except for one. A daughter of the fallen survived and has vowed to find the Green-Haired Horror and end her life. SKOTTIE YOUNG, DEREK LAUFMAN, and co. continue the new (old) era of I HATE FAIRYLAND with some delicious samurai action!

I HATE FAIRYLAND #44

Image Comics

0725IM364

0725IM365 – I Hate Fairyland #44 Cover – $3.99

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Derek Laufman

Years ago, Gert laid waste to the entire land of the Shroomurai…except for one. A daughter of the fallen survived and has vowed to find the Green-Haired Horror and end her life. SKOTTIE YOUNG, DEREK LAUFMAN, and co. continue the new (old) era of I HATE FAIRYLAND with some delicious samurai action!

In Shops: 9/17/2025

SRP: $3.99

