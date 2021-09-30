I Just Won A Spawn Sketch By Ryan Stegman – Was It Fixed?

Last night, rather than going to the midnight Bond screening (I went this morning to the IMAX instead), after mentioning it on Bleeding Cool, I popped by Ryan Stegman's Live Draw session, working on a Spider-Man image, with Donny Cates and Chip Zdarsky also popping in to comment along. I was soon dragged into the live stream, much to Chip Zdarsky's chagrin it seems, and there was a little banter with former Bleeding Cool contributor Donny Cates. And because I was there, I also participated in the sketch giveaway, adding the" chains" image into the Substack channel along with hundreds of other people. And during the live stream, Donny Cates thought it would be really funny if I won one of them as no one would believe it wasn't rigged.

Well, I just won one of them. A Ryan Stegman sketch of Spawn. Now, normally I would give it away, or suggest they give it to someone else, or make some kind of excuse. But it's a Ryan Stegman sketch of Spawn. So I'm not going to do any of that, instead, I'm going to keep it. And frankly, I don't care if it's a conflict of interests, or if it was fixed. I'm keeping it and there's nothing you can do about it. You can't touch me for it!

Here were the rules:

If you're a PAID subscriber all you need to do is put the chains ⛓ (Because kids love them) emoji in the comments of THIS POST. If you can't easily use emojis just type "chains". That's it and that's all. If you're an UNPAID subscriber, we still love you! At the end of the stream Ryan will be doing 4 "rapid fire" sketches that ANYBODY can win, paid or unpaid. If you'd like to win one of the rapid fire sketches, again just put the chains emoji in the comments of this post and we'll sort it out. And then we'll ALSO be handing out FIVE 1-month subscriptions to you UNPAID subscribers (what're you waiting for, anyway?)… same thing, throw your chains up and you'll be entered!!.

The livestream can still be viewed on YouTube from Ryan's channel, on Twitch and… not Instagram yet.