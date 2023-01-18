I Want My No-Prize Over Immortal X-Men #10 (Spoilers) Immortal X-Men #10 has to resurrect one of the Five, Jope Summers. But had that not previously been prepared for in House Of X?

I want a No-Prize for today's Immortal X-Men #10. I haven't wanted a No-Prize for decades, but suddenly that desire from adolescence sprung forth within me,m unbidden and unwarranted, when reading today's Immortal X-Men #10. And no, not about the Fourth Sinister reveal, but about Hank McCoy's description of vulnerabilities with the Resurrection process of Krakoa. In last month's Immortal X-Men #9, we saw Mister Sinister kill Hope Summers with Unus bullets.

With some justifiable freaking out about what this means of the Krakoan Resurrection process that she is a part of as The Five, bringing mutants back from the dead and establishing Krakoa as an immortal reign of mutants.

Well, it's okay, they can. Maybe. Today's Immortal X-Men #10 has The Beat lay out the issue.

The death of Egg, Proteus, Elixir and Tempus as a significant loss to the Resurrection Process? Indeed, as laid out in House Of X #5, they are all vital parts in the process which has been bringing back thousands of dead mutants, with millions to go.

But a significant loss that would need a mutant like Synch to step in? Not at all, the moment has been prepared for and, in Proteus' case, seems to happen every week.

Proteus has a backup husk waiting to be used, to replace his current body. So his death should not be an issue, indeed, it happens every week or less, something one would have thought that Hank McCoy would have been aware of. As well as having husks ready for all of The Five should something untoward occur to them. I mean, it already happened to Goldenballs… sorry, Egg, in Judgment Day.

Hope survived that assault, and as for Egg… was this down to luck?

Might this not have been a wakeup call? Either way, Synch is in play in today's Immortal X-Men #10 and those protocols work out. Hope Summers is revived.

Deliberately on the nose there. But given that this happens to Proteus every week, you might have thought that the Beast would have known that, and such protocols implemented for the rest of The Five. So I want my No-Prize!

Initi\ally the Marvel No-Prize was a fake or satirical award given out by Marvel Comics to readers, to explain away potential continuity errors, as to why they were not continuity errors after all. In this case, my explanation is that Hank McCoy is a dick.

Yes, yes, I know, I should not wallow in seas of nitpickityness over a couple of lines of text from an X-Men comic book from four years ago, and I should just surrender myself to the fun. But the nitpickityness *is* fun!

