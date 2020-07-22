IDW Opens Comic-Con@Home Webstore Amid Company Changes

IDW Publishing is in the midst of significant changes, as they bid farewell (again) to an architect that helped shaped the company into what it is today, while also letting the new guard rise. That doesn't mean that they aren't here for their loyal readers and said readers' open wallets because they have just launched an expansive webstore. Below, we will showcase what you can get from the store, including SDCC exclusive variants of their major titles, bookplates, enamel pins, and more.

We have taken the liberty of cataloging their list of exclusive comics for you, but get ready to let those digital dollars fly as quickly as possible… because some of the more coveted issues are already starting to sell out. Locke & Key fans should expect to either be disappointed or head to eBay for their copies, which will likely be priced far higher than the originals. The other titles can be previewed here:

Canto & the Clockwork Fairies – 2020 Comic-Con@Home Exclusive

Locke & Key: Small Word HC – 2020 Comic-Con@Home Exclusive

Locke & Key #1 Facsimile – 2020 Comic-Con@Home Exclusive

My Little Pony / Transformers #1 – 2020 Comic-Con@Home Exclusive

My Little Pony #1 – 2020 Comic-Con@Home Exclusive

Owen and Stephen King's Sleeping Beauties #1 – 2020 Comic-Con@Home Exclusive

Snake Eyes: Deadgame #1 – 2020 Comic-Con@Home Exclusive

Sonic the Hedgehog #29 – 2020 Comic-Con@Home Exclusive

Sonic the Hedgehog: Annual 2020 – 2020 Comic-Con@Home Exclusive

Sonic: Tangle and Whisper #1 – 2020 Comic-Con@Home Exclusive

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Annual 2020, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika #3, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Urban Legends #25 – 2020 Comic-Con@Home Exclusives

Transformers '84: Secrets & Lies #1 – 2020 Comic-Con@Home Exclusive

Usagi Yojimbo #10 – 2020 Comic-Con@Home Exclusive

The store includes more than listed above, with bookplates specialized for many of their titles that can only be purchased there, but for collectors looking for variant editions, the above list catalogs them all.

IDW Publishing's John Barber also previewed the company's SDCC plans over at his Barber's Shop segment on the company's YouTube page. Their plans will include appearances from Rob Liefeld discussing Snake Eyes, Kevin Eastman, and Sophie Campbell talking Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a rare Jim Lee appearance as IDW spotlight their famed Artist Editions, and more. Head over to their YouTube for the full plans.