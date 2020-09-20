IDW Publish Spider-Man and Thanos Origins in December 2020 Solicits

I know I'm meant to be focused on the Transformers: Escape series from IDW's December 2020 solicitations. But this coverless-so-far solicitation caught my eye – a new Marvel Action series of IDW written by Chris Elopolous and drawn by Lanna Souvanny telling the origins of Marvel characters for a younger audience and beginning with Peter Parker, Spider-Man and Thanos… here are the full IDW solicitations for December 2020.

MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #1 (OF 5) CVR A SOUVANNY

OCT200421

(W) Chris Eliopoulos (A/CA) Lanna Souvanny

Share the most important moments in Marvel history with young readers-two at a time! t=First up: a science exhibit and a spider bite change Peter Parker's life forever when he becomes Spider-Man! And if that weren't enough-find out what set Thanos on his path of conquest!

In Shops: Dec 16, 2020

SRP: $4.99

MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #1 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV GARBOWSKA

TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #1 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH

OCT200410

(W) Brian Ruckley (A/CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith

World War spills into this all-new limited series! As Cybertron descends into a state of war, countless civilians-unaligned with the Autobots, Decepticons, or any faction-are caught in the crossfire. Fortunately, a solution may be coming… Wheeljack, Hound, and some of Cybertron's greatest (and most infamous) scientists seek to reactivate the Ark program and evacuate the planet with huge spaceships. On the verge of war, will their efforts be enough to escape?

In Shops: Dec 16, 2020

SRP: $3.99

TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #1 (OF 5) CVR B WINTON CHAN

TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #1 (OF 5) 10 COPY PITRE-DUROCHER INCV CV

TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #1 (OF 5) 25 COPY MILNE INCV CVR

TRANSFORMERS 84 TP SECRETS & LIES

OCT200414

(W) Simon Furman (A/CA) Guido Guidi

An all-new miniseries in the original Transformers comic universe! What shocking revelations will forever change what we thought we knew of the beloved '80s series?

As the Cybertronian Civil War rages between Optimus Prime's Autobots and Megatron's Decepticons, Shockwave has encountered a new obstacle to the Decepticons' victory and subjugation of the planet: Megatron himself! As Optimus and his recruits take off to stop an even deadlier threat-an asteroid belt powerful enough to destroy the metal world-Megatron leads a team of Decepticons after in hot pursuit! But what other motivations does Prime have for this mission? How does it benefit Shockwave's goals? And what does it all have to do with a secret on Earth in the eleventh century?

Collects the four-issue Transformers '84: Secret and Lies series, plus the Transformers '84 #0 one-shot.

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $17.99

TRANSFORMERS #26 CVR A WILLIAMS II

OCT200415

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Freddie Williams II

"War World" continues! As the two new leaders of Cybertron's most dominant factions step into their new roles, one finds himself seeking council from one of the four Great Generals-for better or for worse. Meanwhile, the other is given council by his mentor, but it's been a long time since Megatron and Termagax saw eye-to-eye.

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

SRP: $3.99

TRANSFORMERS #26 CVR B MONFORT

TRANSFORMERS #26 10 COPY INCV ALEX MILNE

TRANSFORMERS BACK TO FUTURE #3 (OF 4) CVR A JUAN SAMU

OCT200418

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Juan Samu

Where-and when–are Marty McFly and his pal, the Autobot Gigawatt? That's what Biff Tannen wants to know because if he can find them, he can help his bosses-the Decepticons-find what's left of the Resistance and pound 'em into next week. And if Biff can't find them… well… he'd better prepare to be on the receiving end of a Decepticon whupping!

In Shops: Dec 09, 2020

SRP: $3.99

TRANSFORMERS BACK TO FUTURE #3 (OF 4) CVR B PHIL MURPHY

TRANSFORMERS BACK TO FUTURE #3 (OF 4) 10 COPY INCV SCHOENING

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #2

OCT200432

(W) Sarah Graley, Stef Purenins (A/CA) Philip Murphy

Something smells funny at Oscorp School of Technology, and it's not just the slop they serve in the lunchroom! But if Spidey's going to get to the bottom of things, he'll have to figure out who his friends are… and who has something to hide! A tangled web will be weaved in this adventure from writers Sarah Graley and Stef Purenins and artist Philip Murphy (Star Trek vs. Transformers, Powerpuff Girls).

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #2 10 COPY FLOREAN INCV CVR

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG TP VOL 08 OUT OF BLUE

OCT200434

(W) Ian Flynn (A/CA) Adam Bryce Thomas

Team Sonic defeated the Metal Virus, but things are far from back to normal. What have they lost, and which villains will seize the opportunity to strike?

First, "Untold Tales of the Metal Virus!" As Dr. Eggman's technological plague sweeps the world, some of Sonic's greatest allies and most sinister foes must face the threat alone! Witness wrenching tragedies and surprising acts of bravery in six stories from the darkest days of the virus.

Then, in the aftermath of the Metal Virus Saga, the world has changed. Heroes and villains plan for the future as reconstruction begins. But one hero remains missing, even as Dr. Eggman launches a new assault, determined to take down his enemies once and for all. Faced with new challenges and the legacy of a friend, can the Resistance prevail without the full support of their allies? Collects the Sonic The Hedgehog 2020 Annual and issues #30-32 of the ongoing comic series.

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $15.99

SONIC HEDGEHOG SPANISH ED TP VOL 02 EL DESTINO DR EGGMAN

OCT200435

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Tracy Yardley, Adam Bryce Thomas, Evan Stanley (CA) Nathalie Fourdraine

DespuÃ©s de su ltima batalla, el Dr. Eggman ha estado misteriosamente ausente de la vida de Sonic. QuÃ© electrizante secreto descubrirÃ¡ Sonic cuando se entere de la localizaci n del doctor?

AdemÃ¡s, Sonic no es el nico buscando a Eggman; tambiÃ©n estÃ¡ su viejo amigo-enemigo: Shadow, el erizo! Muchas ideas y vueltas en el curso de esta trepidante aventura, veloz y llena de acci n; pero con un poco de ayuda de sus amigos-incluyendo un nuevo aliado-Sonic serÃ¡ lo suficientemente rÃ¡pido como para superar cualquier obstÃ¡culo! Incluye los n meros 5 al 8 de la serie regular.

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $15.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #36 CVR A SCHOENING

OCT200436

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Evan Stanley (CA) Dan Schoening

Strap on your snowshoes, an avalanche is headed straight for White Park Chateau! Sonic and gang are going to have to act quickly if they want to save the White Park guests and stop the hooded figure from getting away with Tails! Join Evan Stanley for the action-packed conclusion of "Chao Races and Badnik Bases"!

In Shops: Dec 23, 2020

SRP: $3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #36 CVR B GRAHAM

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #36 10 COPY INCV FOURDRAINE

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG BAD GUYS #4 (OF 4) CVR A HAMMERSTROM

OCT200439

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Aaron Hammerstrom

Dr. Eggman vs. the Bad Guys! Astonishingly, Dr. Starline's managed to hold together his motley crew of criminals long enough to almost achieve his goal and see his plan to fruition. Unfortunately, when Dr. Eggman gets wind of their activities, he sets his sights on them. Will the Bad Guys stay together to scramble Eggman or will they crack? Find out in "No Honor Among Thieves," the thrilling conclusion to Sonic the Hedgehog: Bad Guys!

In Shops: Dec 23, 2020

SRP: $3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG BAD GUYS #4 (OF 4) CVR B SKELLY

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG BAD GUYS #4 (OF 4) 10 COPY INCV LAWRENCE

MY LITTLE PONY TP VOL 14 SHADOWPLAY

OCT200442

(W) Nicole Dubuc, Justin Eisinger, Josh Haber (A) VARIOUS

Relive your favorite episodes of the beloved My Little Pony animated cartoon in this graphic novel adaptation featuring Season Seven's "Shadowplay!"

When Sunburst discovers the lost journal of Star Swirl the Bearded, he shares it with Twilight Sparkle. Together, they find out how the sorcerer and several other of Equestria's heroes, known as the Pillars of Old Equestria, sacrificed themselves to defeat the evil Pony of Shadows. After researching more about the heroes' disappearance, Twilight believes that the Pillars are still alive and trapped in limbo and becomes obsessed with trying to free them, but it might not be such a good idea!

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $7.99

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #93 CVR A FORSTNER

OCT200443

(W) Mary Kenney (A/CA) Trish Forstner

Season 10 continues here!

Snap Shutter and Mane Allgood are back in Ponyville! Scootaloo's beyond excited for her parents' visit, but when it becomes clear that they don't have much in common, Scoots learns that there's no right or wrong way to be a family-and that's ok.

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

SRP: $3.99

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #93 CVR B JUSTASUTA

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #93 10 COPY INCV KACHEL (

GOOSEBUMPS SECRET OF THE SWAMP #4 (OF 5)

OCT200446

(W) Marieke Nijkamp (A) Yasmin Flores Montanez (CA) Bill Underwood

Blake thought things were bad enough when she found herself lost in a werewolf-infested swamp, but when the hunters become the hunted, she'll have to figure out just whose side she's on. This is NOT how she expected her summer to go! The wild werewolf nightmare continues in this all-ages scarefest from New

York Times bestselling author Marieke Nijkamp (This Is Where It Ends, Before I Let Go, The Oracle

Code) and artist Yasmin Flores Montanez (Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, Tilly).

In Shops: Dec 16, 2020

SRP: $3.99

CANTO II HOLLOW MEN #4 (OF 5)

OCT200448

(W) David M. Booher (A/CA) Drew Zucker

Canto is alone-without his companions for the first time in his quest to find a cure for his people's slowing clocks. Before him stands a great set of stairs that he must ascend. But without the help of his friends, will he be strong enough for what waits at the top of the steps? Find out in the next chapter of Canto's journey!

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS PHANTOM MENACE GN ADAPTATION TP

OCT200450

(W) Alessandro Ferrari (A) Various (CA) Cryssy Cheung

Experience the excitement and thrill of the epic Star Wars movies in this young-reader friendly adaptation of Episode I! Peace reigns in the Galaxy, guarded by the thousand-years old Jedi Order. But dark forces plot in the shadows to restore the power of the Sith, long believed gone. Unaware of this evil plan, two Jedi knights rescue Queen Amidala of Naboo and discover a young boy who could forever change the fate of the universe.

Capturing the galaxy-spanning action of The Phantom Menace, experience Episode I as a beautiful graphic novel combining the epic wonder of Star Wars with streamlined, young-reader friendly designs.

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $9.99

STAR WARS ADVENTURES SMUGGLERS RUN #1 (OF 2)

OCT200451

(W) Greg Rucka, Alec Worley (A/CA) Ingo Romling

After the Battle of Yavin, Han Solo and Chewbacca intend to use their reward to settle their debts. But Princess Leia asks them to accept a secret mission for the Resistance. Mortal dangers, traitorous enemies, and thorny situations mark the path of these two heroes of the Star Wars saga.

In Shops: Dec 23, 2020

SRP: $5.99

STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #4 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

OCT200452

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Megan Levens (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Join the Wookiees of Kashyyyk for part one of a special Life Day celebration! Plus, an exciting adventure featuring a beloved bounty hunter!

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #4 CVR B NATHAN

STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #4 10 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA (NET

TMNT JENNIKA II #2 (OF 6) CVR A REVEL

OCT200458

(W) Brahm Revel (A/CA) Brahm Revel

Jennika descends deeper into the underground of Mutant Town in search of answers to the bizarre transformations that have been affecting her fellow citizens. Forced to work with a former enemy, Jennika realizes that the answers she seeks are more complicated and dangerous than she thought!

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

SRP: $4.99

TMNT JENNIKA II #2 (OF 6) 10 COPY JUNI BA INCV CVR

TMNT ONGOING #112 CVR A NISHIJIMA

OCT200460

(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Jodie Nishijima

Michelangelo takes to the airwaves as tensions in Mutant Town grow! New mutants have grievances with both the Turtles and the Mutanimals as both groups plan for the future. Plus Casey Jones returns!

In Shops: Dec 09, 2020

SRP: $3.99

TMNT ONGOING #112 CVR B EASTMAN

TMNT ONGOING #112 10 COPY INCV MASON

USAGI YOJIMBO #16

OCT200463

(W) Stan Sakai (A/CA) Stan Sakai

A new band of Tengu mountain goblins have invaded the northern mountains, a species new to Usagi. Savage and relentless, they are determined to drive the established Tengu out and prey upon the people of the area. For the first time, Usagi must ally himself with yokai to keep the invaders out.

In Shops: Dec 23, 2020

SRP: $3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO WANDERERS ROAD #2 (OF 6) PEACH MOMOKO CVR

OCT200465

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Stan Sakai (CA) Peach Momoko

"A Mother's Love" In this classic tale, Usagi befriends an elderly woman whose son turns out to be a villain who brings misery to their entire village. The bonds of family and honor are tested as Usagi must make an impossible choice!

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS AT SPINE OF WORLD #3 (OF 4) CVR A COCCOLO

OCT200466

(W) AJ Mendez, Aimee Garcia (A/CA) Martin Coccolo

Based on the massively popular game and featuring a brand-new cast of characters, written by New York Times bestselling author AJ Mendez and writer/actor Aimee Garcia! As Amos' true nature is revealed, Saarvin attempts to survive an onslaught from the Chardalyn-posessed Runa-and the heroic plans of our party fall apart as the endless winter marches on!

In Shops: Dec 09, 2020

SRP: $3.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS AT SPINE OF WORLD #3 (OF 4) CVR B CHARACT

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS AT SPINE OF WORLD #3 (OF 4) 10 COPY INCV

STAR TREK YEAR FIVE #18

OCT200469

(W) Jim McCann (A) Angel Hernandez (CA) Stephen Thompson

The Enterprise receives a distress call from Alpha Centauri and arrives to find a planet in the midst of a deadly global pandemic. But is nature responsible for this new virus, or is there something more sinister at play? The final voyages of the U.S.S. Enterprise continue in this new episode from Eisner-winning writer Jim McConn (Return of the Dapper Men) and superstar artist Angel Hernandez (Star Trek: Picard).

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

STAR TREK VOYAGER SEVENS RECKONING #2 (OF 4) CVR A HERNANDE

OCT200471

(W) Dave Baker (A/CA) Angel Hernandez

Seven of Nine's commitment to the Prime Directive will be put to the test as she finds herself being pulled deeper and deeper into an ancient conflict between two classes of the same alien species. And after a startling discovery, it seems like old grudges may spiral into all-out rebellion…

In Shops: Dec 09, 2020

SRP: $3.99

STAR TREK VOYAGER SEVENS RECKONING #2 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO

STAR TREK VOYAGER SEVENS RECKONING #2 (OF 4) 10 COPY VEREGGE

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #278 CVR A SCHOENING

OCT200474

(W) Larry Hama (A/CA) Dan Schoening

"Untold Tales" Part 3! Things get frantically frigid for the Joes when Snow Job, Blizzard, Iceberg, Cover Girl, Frostbite, and Lowlight embark on a desperate mission into Frusenland-as told by Living Legend Larry Hama! Featuring cool-as-ice artwork by superstar artist Dan Schoening (Ghostbusters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers)!

In Shops: Dec 23, 2020

SRP: $3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #278 CVR B JAMIE SULLIVAN

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #278 10 COPY INCV ROYLE

SLEEPING BEAUTIES HC VOL 01 (RES)

OCT200477

(W) Stephen King, Owen King, Rio Youers (A) Alison Sampson (CA) Jenn Woodall

This official graphic novel adaptation of the horror novel by Stephen King and Owen King is a haunting interpretation of the chilling, timely bestseller.

A bizarre sleeping sickness, called Aurora, has fallen over the world. Its victims can't wake up. And all of them are women.

As nations fall into chaos, those women still awake take desperate measures to stay that way, and men everywhere begin to give in to their darkest impulses.

Meanwhile, in the small town of Dooling, a mysterious woman has walked out of the woods; she calls herself Eve and leaves a trail of carnage in her wake. Strangest of all, she's the only woman who can wake up.

Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $19.99

SEA OF SORROWS #2 (OF 5) CVR A CORMACK (RES)

OCT200478

(W) Rich Douek (A/CA) Alex Cormack

Historical horror at its finest! The gripping tale of terror beneath the ocean continues! Tensions rise among the crew of the Vagabond as technical delays and mechanical failures frustrate their salvage of the sunken U-boat, Bremen. But, the siren song of sunken gold is nothing compared to the seductive power of the monster stalking them all!

In Shops: Dec 23, 2020

SRP: $3.99

SEA OF SORROWS #2 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV SMITH (RES)

THEY CALLED US ENEMY TP SPANISH ED NOS LLAMARON ENEMIGO (FEB

OCT200480

(W) George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steve Scott (A/CA) Harmony Becker

The New York Times Bestseller, now in Spanish!

En estas impactantes memorias en formato de novela grÃ¡fica, el actor/autor/activista George Takei rememora sucesos imborrables de su infancia en los campos de concentraci n en AmÃ©rica.

En 1942, bajo rdenes del presidente Franklin D. Roosevelt, cada persona de ascendencia japonesa en la costa oeste fue capturada y enviada a uno de diez "centros de reubicaci n", a cientos o miles de millas de sus hogares, donde permanecer an durante aÃ±os bajo vigilancia armada.

Nos llamaron Enemigo es la historia en primera persona de Takei sobre esos aÃ±os detrÃ¡s de una alambrada de p as.

QuÃ© significa ser americano? QuiÃ©n puede determinarlo? Cuando el mundo estÃ¡ en tu contra, quÃ© puede hacer un solo individuo? Para contestar a estas preguntas, George Takei se une a los escritores Justin Eisinger y Steven Scott y a la artista Harmony Becker en el recorrido de toda una vida.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $19.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SPANISH ED TP VOL 01 CONSECUENCIAS (FEB20

OCT200481

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Tracy Yardley, Adam Bryce Thomas, Jennifer Hernandez, Evan Stanley, Jim Amash, Bob Smith (CA) Tyson Hesse

Join the Blue Blur for brand-new adventures as he and his friends race around the world to defeat the evil Dr. Eggman's robotic forces! Now in Spanish!

AcompaÃ±a a la RÃ¡faga Azul en estas nuevas aventuras, donde el y sus amigos corren por todo el mundo para vencer las fuerzas rob ticas del malÃ©volo Dr. Eggman! El genio malvado Dr. Eggman ha sido derrotado- pero los esfuerzos de Sonic el Erizo aun no terminan!

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $15.99

LOCKE & KEY SPANISH ED TP VOL 01 BIENVENIDOS A LOVECRAFT

OCT200483

(W) Joe Hill (A/CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

Llamada una "obra maestra moderna" por el sitio de revisi n de medios The A.V. Club, Locke & Key cuenta una extensa historia acerca de familia y magia, patrimonio y dolor, bien y mal.

El aclamado novelista de suspenso y autor mÃ¡s vendido del diario New York Times, Joe Hill (The Fireman, Heart-Shaped Box) ha creado una apasionante historia de fantas a oscura y de maravilla, con asombrosas ilustraciones por Gabriel Rodr guez, que, as como las puertas de la casa llamada Keyhouse, transformarÃ¡n a todos los que la abren. La historia Ã©pica comienza aqu : Bienvenidos a Lovecraft.

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $19.99

COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #2 (OF 5) CVR A DUNLAVEY

OCT200485

(W) Fred Van Lente (A/CA) Ryan Dunlavey

The team behind IDW'S Comic Book History of Comics returns with a brand-new series! From Aardman to Zoetrope, Disney to Miyasaki, Hanna-Barbera to Pixar, and everything in between! In this issue: Sound comes to cartoons, and Walt Disney takes the world by storm with Mickey Mouse, Silly Symphonies, and Snow White! A whole slew of icons are created, from Fleischers' Betty Boop to Warner Bros' Looney Tunes stars! But it's not all fun and laughter for the animation workforce, whose strikes brings the industry to its knees!

In Shops: Dec 16, 2020

SRP: $3.99

COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #2 (OF 5) CVR B DUNLAVEY

SCARENTHOOD #3 (OF 4)

OCT200487

(W) Nick Roche (A/CA) Nick Roche

It's Christmas time, there's no need to be afraid… Unless you've disturbed an ancient entity, your sanity is in tatters, your child is at risk, and your friends don't believe a word you say. Cormac is forced to dig up the past as The Big Boy makes itself more and more at home, and Scooper gets what every kid wants from Santa: An exorcism.

In Shops: Dec 16, 2020

SRP: $4.99

BATMAN ANIMATED SERIES ROGUES GALLERY (MAR190752)

OCT200489

(W) Sen-Foong Lim, Jessey Wright (A) Chris Fenoglio, Jack Lawrence, More (CA) TableTaffy

Defeat the Batman to rule the city! Gotham City's coffers are ripe for the robbing, but one thing stands in the way of the city's supervillains-the reviled Batman. It's time someone finally took out that nuisance! Choose your favorite villain, then go on crime sprees, steal powerful upgrades, recruit nefarious accomplices, and race to complete your master plan and be the first to defeat the World's Greatest Detective!

3-5 players o Playable from ages 12+ o 30-45 minutes

Roll dice to go on crime sprees, collecting cash and avoiding capture.

Purchase various gear and accomplice cards on the black market.

Push your luck at the right moment to attract and defeat Batman.

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $34.99

BATMAN ANIMATED SERIES GOTHAM UNDER SIEGE MASTERMINDS MAYHEM

OCT200490

(W) Richard Launius, Michael Guigliano (A) Jack Lawrence, TableTaffy

Batman's enemies were thwarted in Gotham City Under Siege, but they've returned with a vengeance in the Masterminds & Mayhem expansion! In their latest attack, the Masterminds have brought deadlier weapons, like armored cars and massive explosives, and have taken to the streets to fight alongside their hired goons. The villains' tactics have also improved, with new Rooftop Villains and Act Leader Target mechanics. Don the cape once more and help protect Gotham City from these deadly new threats!

1-5 players o Playable from ages 14+ o 45-60 minutes

The first expansion to the award-winning game featuring custom artwork.

All-new Mastermind cards, including the Joker, Two-Face, and the Riddler.

Additional ability cards plus new villains on the rooftops and Act Leader mechanics.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $14.99