IG-88 Defies Vader in Star Wars Darth Vader #13 [Preview]

In all the galaxy, one guy you probably don't want to mess with is Darth freaking Vader. Unless, of course, you're his Jedi son, or a belligerent droid assassin who's also armed to the teeth. And here in this preview of Star Wars Darth Vader #13, part of the War of the Bounty Hunters super-mega-crossover event, it's the latter. Check out the preview below.
STAR WARS DARTH VADER #13 WOBH
MARVEL COMICS
APR210964
APR210965 – STAR WARS DARTH VADER #13 JJ KIRBY PRIDE VAR – $3.99
APR210966 – STAR WARS DARTH VADER #13 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR – $3.99
(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Aaron Kuder
DARK LORD VS. DARK DROID!
• DARTH VADER and OCHI OF BESTOON embark upon a search for the carbonite-frozen body of HAN SOLO.
• Get ready for intrigue, betrayal and action in the heart of HUTT SPACE with the explosive reappearance of EVERYONE'S FAVORITE ASSASSIN DROID, IG-88!
• …And a shocking cliffhanger brings the shadows to life!
32 PGS./Rated T
In Shops: 6/23/2021
SRP: $3.99
