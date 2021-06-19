IG-88 Defies Vader in Star Wars Darth Vader #13 [Preview]

In all the galaxy, one guy you probably don't want to mess with is Darth freaking Vader. Unless, of course, you're his Jedi son, or a belligerent droid assassin who's also armed to the teeth. And here in this preview of Star Wars Darth Vader #13, part of the War of the Bounty Hunters super-mega-crossover event, it's the latter. Check out the preview below.

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #13 WOBH

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Aaron Kuder

DARK LORD VS. DARK DROID!

• DARTH VADER and OCHI OF BESTOON embark upon a search for the carbonite-frozen body of HAN SOLO.

• Get ready for intrigue, betrayal and action in the heart of HUTT SPACE with the explosive reappearance of EVERYONE'S FAVORITE ASSASSIN DROID, IG-88!

• …And a shocking cliffhanger brings the shadows to life!

In Shops: 6/23/2021

