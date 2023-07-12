Posted in: Comics | Tagged: san diego, sdcc

Image Comics' Exclusives, Panels, Parties at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Image Comics has announced San Diego Comic-Con plans including Creators Assemble: Comics Camaraderie, A Networking Event

Image Comics has announced their range of panels, signings and merch for San Diego Comic-Con from Image Comics at booth #1915. Including Creators Assemble: Comics Camaraderie, A Networking Event at the Marriott Marquis Marina D on Saturday early evening that I will be adding to the latest San Diego Comic-Con 2023 party list.

Image Comics Exclusive variants:

Big Game #1 Convention Exclusive by Mark Millar & Pepe Larraz, cover art by Larraz, $5 + tax

by Mark Millar & Pepe Larraz, cover art by Larraz, $5 + tax Eight Billion Genies deluxe edition Vol. 1 Convention Exclusive hardcover by Charles Soule & Ryan Browne, cover art by Browne $39.99 + tax

hardcover by Charles Soule & Ryan Browne, cover art by Browne $39.99 + tax Inferno Girl Red Convention Exclusive hardcover by Mat Groom & Erica D'Urso, cover art by D'Urso, $40 + tax

hardcover by Mat Groom & Erica D'Urso, cover art by D'Urso, $40 + tax Night Fever hardcover by Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips with Convention Exclusive dust jacket , cover art by Phillips, $24.99 + tax

hardcover by Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips with , cover art by Phillips, $24.99 + tax A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance deluxe hardcover by Rick Remender & André Lima Araújo with Convention Exclusive dust jacket , cover art by Araújo, $39.99 + tax

deluxe hardcover by Rick Remender & André Lima Araújo with , cover art by Araújo, $39.99 + tax Paper Girls x Blackwings collab pencils, $25 + tax

x Blackwings collab pencils, $25 + tax Black Science statue, $100 + tax

And from Geoff Johns's Mad Ghost Productions Booth #1320:

Geiger: Ground Zero full color, 8-page Convention Exclusive ashcan FREE

Image Comics Panels And Signings

Thursday

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Image Comics: Spotlight on Bestselling Creator Jeff Lemire

Join us for an in-depth conversation with bestselling, multiple award winning, master storyteller Jeff Lemire as he shares details about his new series Fishflies and Tenement as well as his upcoming graphic novel Cosmic Detective and even more in store for his fans. Moderator Ashley V. Robinson of Popverse, Geek History Lesson podcast. Room: 25ABC

Signings:

1:30 – 2:30 PM

Dustin Nguyen

Brett Bean

3:00 – 4:00 PM

Charles Soule

John Layman

3:30 – 4:30 PM

Gerry Duggan, Brian Posehn & Scott Koblish

4:30 – 5:30 PM

David F. Walker & Sanford Greene

Friday

10:30AM – 11:30AM

Image Comics: Spotlight on the Legendary Todd McFarlane

Todd McFarlane Spawn and Venom creator, McFarlane Toys' CEO, and President of Image Comics takes fans on a behind-the-scenes look at Spawnmania. McFarlane offers fans a sneak peek into the future of upcoming toys, what's ahead for the Spawn Universe, and all the exciting developments on the horizon.

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Image Comics: Spotlight on Bestselling Writer Rick Remender

Join comics titan Rick Remender for an in-depth conversation about his Giant Generator imprint at Image Comics, his 25 years as one of the primary voices shaping the landscape of creator owned comics with tiles like Fear Agent, Black Science, Low, Deadly Class, and Seven to Eternity, how the industry attitude towards creator rights has changed, the power of DIY thinking, and the inside scoop on his new ongoing series with Max Fiumara, The Sacrificers! All of this and a massive announcement about a new Giant Generator project slated to hit next year! Moderator: Robert Kirkman of Invincible, The Walking Dead. Room: 25ABC

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Syzygy Publishing's Tales of Syzpense: its recent Past, current Present, and exciting Future

Join Chris Ryall and Ashley Wood, the co-founders of Image's newest imprint, Syzygy, and some of Syz's key creators for spirited Tales of Syzpense involving what's come before and what's coming up next. Panelists include multiple-Eisner nominees and Rain co-creators David M. Booher and Zoe Thorogood! Hitomi writer HS Tak! And Artist Uko Smith! Interesting announcements and great art will be provided, gratis, to all attendees! Room 24ABC

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Image Comics: The Future of RADIANT BLACK's The Massive-Verse

Join Massive-Verse superstars Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, No/One), Brian Buccellato (No/One), Melissa Flores (The Dead Lucky), Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun), and more special, celebrity surprise guests as the crew unveils exciting new developments and announcements in store for the Massive-verse this year and beyond! Moderator: TBA. Room: 5AB

5:00 – 6:00 PM

Cliff Bleszinski: Games to Comics

Games legend Cliff Bleskinski (Gears of War, Fortnite) discusses the creation of his debut comic Scrapper (Image Comics) with co-writer Alex de Campi (Dracula, Motherf**ker!, Bad Karma, Parasocial), plus a Q&A moderated by John Nee (publisher, Marvel; president Wildstorm). Room 23ABC.

6:15 – 7:00 PM

Cliff Bleszinski post-panel signing in Autograph Area

Signings:

10:30 – 11:30 AM

Zoe Thorogood (no sketches)

11 – 12 PM

Daniel Warren Johnson

12 – 1 PM

Jeff Lemire

12:30 – 1:30 PM

Alex de Campi

1:30 – 2:30 PM

Rick Remender

2:30 – 3:00 PM

Shof Coker

4:00 – 5:00 PM

Massive-Verse group signing

4:30 – 5:30 PM

Charles Soule & Ryan Browne

Saturday

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Image Comics: Comics Storytelling, Genre & Craft

Join Dustin Nguyen (Little Monsters), Zoe Thorogood (It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth), Daniel Warren Johnson (Do a Powerbomb!), Alex De Campi (Parasocial), Ryan Stegman (The Schlub), and Pornsak Pichetshote (The Good Asian) for a freewheeling conversation amongst some of the top talent in the comics industry as they discuss genre, storytelling, industry secrets, and tricks-of-the-trade. Moderator: Chris Arrant of Popverse. Room: 28DE

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Spotlight on Alex de Campi, bestselling writer/co-creator of Dracula, Motherf**ker!

Cult comics writer Alex de Campi (Dracula, Motherf**ker!, Bad Karma, Parasocial) discusses her career and the three books she has coming out this Autumn. Q&A to follow. Moderator: Khai Krumbhaar of Geekiary & True War Stories. Room 9.

1:30 – 2:00 PM

Alex de Campi post-panel signing in Autograph Area.

4:00 – 6:00 PM

Creators Assemble: Comics Camaraderie, A Networking Event

Together, creators, publishers, comic shop owners, teachers, and library workers have brought greater acceptance to comics and fan culture. Take a break from hectic convention life to experience "speed dating"style networking with diverse comics enthusiasts from all backgrounds. Guests include: Alex Antone (Skybound Entertainment), Heather Antos (IDW Publishing), Vince Alvendia (Egg Drop Ramen Studios), Matthew Atherton (CSUSM), Moni Barrette (2023 Eisner judge), David M. Booher (Killer Queens), J.M. Brandt (Swamp Dogs: House of Crows), Cherish Chen (Massive-Verse), Amy Chu (Carmilla: The First Vampire), Dani Colman (The Unfinished Corner), Barbra Dillon (Fanbase Press), Andi Dukleth (Accidental Aliens), Kyle Higgins (Massive-Verse), Phil Jimenez (Wonder Woman Historia), Nikita Kannekanti (Legendary Comics), Mathias Lewis (Knowhere Games & Comics), Hannah Rose May (Rogues' Gallery), Don Nguyen (Zoo Magnet Inc.), Alonso Nunez (Little Fish Comic Book Studio), Morgan Perry (Skybound Entertainment), Jack Phoenix (comics librarian), Jimmy Purcell (A3 Publishing), Chris Ryall (Image Comics/Syzygy), Brian Schirmer (Quests Aside), Erin Snider (Creators Assemble!), and Charlie Stickney (White Ash). Marriott Marquis Marina D

Signings:

10:00 – 11:00 AM

Charles Soule & Ryan Browne

Fred Kennedy, Allison O'Toole & Nick Marinkovich

11:30 – 12:30 PM

Zoe Thorogood (no sketches)

Daniel Warren Johnson

1:00 – 2:00 PM

Tony Fleecs & Tim Seeley (limited quantity free promotional Local Man trading cards available to signing attendees, first come, first serve).

Pornsak Pichetshote

2:30 – 3:30 PM

Rodney Barnes & Jason Shawn Alexander

Shof Coker

4:00 – 5:00 PM

Rick Remender

Sanford Greene

Sunday

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Image Comics: Comics characters fans will love or hate—or love to hate!

Join Mirka Andolfo (Sweet Paprika), Tony Fleecs (Local Man), Sanford Greene (Bitter Root), David F. Walker (Bitter Root), Rodney Barnes (Killadelphia) and special surprise guests come together for an in-depth discussion of character building that leaps from the page and the secret behind what makes for loveable or unlikable characters for readers. Moderator: Graeme McMillan of Popverse. Room 10

Signings:

10:00 – 11:00 AM

Mirka Andolfo

10:30 – 11:30 AM

Zoe Thorogood (no sketches)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!