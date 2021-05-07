Image/Skybound Release Pride Month Charity Variant Covers

In celebration of Pride Month this June, Skybound Entertainment will release a line of nine variant covers featuring art by LGBTQI+ creators. All proceeds from the sales of these Pride Month variant covers will be donated to the Transgender Law Center, the largest national trans-led organization advocating for a world in which all people are free to define themselves and their futures. Skybound will continue these charity initiatives throughout the year along with additional actions in support of underrepresented and vulnerable communities.

"The trans community has seen an unprecedented attack on their rights in recent years, and Skybound has decided to launch this program to raise money to support this important fight for equality," said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP/Editor-in-Chief, Skybound Entertainment. "We support the Transgender Law Center's mission to ensure all transgender and gender nonconforming people can live safely, authentically, and free from discrimination regardless of their gender identity or expression."

Skybound's Pride Month variant covers will be available exclusively at comic book stores and include:

Available on Wednesday, June 2—

Fire Power #12 Cover M by Kira Okamoto (Diamond Code MAR219145)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #16 Cover Dby Tillie Walden (Diamond Code MAR219153)

Available on Wednesday, June 9—

Birthright #50Cover B by Binglin Hu (Diamond Code MAR219155)

The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #1Cover C by Ed Luce (Diamond Code MAR219150)

Oblivion Song #31Cover B by Em Allen (Diamond Code MAR219149)

Available on Wednesday, June 16—

Stillwater #8Cover B by Gabrielle Kari (Diamond Code MAR219151)

Ultramega #4Cover E by Kris Anka (Diamond Code MAR219152)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #17Cover E by Marty G (Diamond Code MAR219154)

Available on Wednesday, June 23—

Manifest Destiny #44Cover B by TBA (Diamond Code MAR219148)

For more info and updates on these Pride Month variant covers, visit: www.skybound.com.

To learn more about how you can support the transgender community, visit: https://transgenderlawcenter.org/.