Immortal Wonder Woman Vs Immortal Hulk For End Of Universe (Spoilers)

In Immortal Hulk #20 we saw a mysterious being, in an issue called Metatron – was this the Voice of God?

Immortal Hulk #20

Approaching a Bruce Banner on an asteroid next to the body of Mister Immortal. Well, that was a clue…

Immortal Hulk #20

While in the opening of the History of The Marvel Universe, we meet Franklin Richards and Galactus, also alone at the end of time.

Official History Of The Marvel Universe

And noted two living life forms remaining in the Andromeda Galaxy. Hulk and Mister Immortal?

Official History Of The Marvel Universe

Though as for Bruce Banner, also planning to play the role of Galactus in the next iteration of the universe, there was a snafu.

Immortal Hulk #24

Now likely to have been The Leader, possessing Bruce Banner's body in whatever form of the Hulk he now as. Well, it looks as if Future State: The Immortal Wonder Woman #2 from DC Comics has been taking notes from The Immortal Hulk. As we also reached the end of the universe. With the Immortal Wonder Woman meeting the only other living being The Spectre.

Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #2

"Oh it's you". Well done, Spectre, that's keeping your chin up.

Future State: Shazam #2

You have to ignore the death of The Spectre in today's Future State: Shazam – just as in Immortal Hulk, you had to ignore the very living Franklin Richards in The Official History. But we're good at that.

Future State: Immortal Shazam #2

But Immortality is a long time, and there is plenty of time for such a being to be revived a million times over. And so he sits, that's what he does. And tick follows tock, follow tick.

Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #2

And just as Bruce Banner and Franklin Richards were there to usher the new reality, so Diana, the very last surviving being in the DC Universe has plans for what happens next as well…

Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #2

 

An Infinite Frontier to come? Wonder Woman #2 is out today.

FUTURE STATE: IMMORTAL WONDER WOMAN #2
"Immortal Wonder Woman" written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD and BECKY CLOONAN
"Immortal Wonder Woman" art by JEN BARTEL
"Nubia" written by L.L. McKINNEY
"Nubia" art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES
cover by JEN BARTEL
card stock variant cover by BECKY CLOONAN
ON SALE 2/16/21
$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US
The Undoing is here. Superman couldn't stop it. Darkseid couldn't stop it. Only Diana Prince is left to hold back the being that could spell the complete disintegration of the cosmos. But will even she be powerful enough for the task?
Meanwhile, in another future, Nubia's attempts to stop the theft of ancient artifacts have led her to an even bigger conspiracy, and an even bigger foe. Circe is up to her old tricks, even after all these years—and she has an offer that Nubia will find hard to refuse.

 

