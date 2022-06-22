Immortality Of The X-Men And A Permanent Death Of A Mutant (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Immortal X-Men #3. But the Immortality of the mutants is more prominent in X-Men #12, also out today, while underlined in Knights of X #3 as well. Spoilers ahead for all three, so be warned going in. We are going to talk about death and life.

As Daily Bugle reporter gets his scoop back, with Cyclops and Synch not wanting to be like Professor X, changing the minds of others. And so the word that the X-Men have conquered death, that mutants can now come back from the dead as a matter of procedure, becomes public record. Oh and it appears that it's also Morbin' time in New York City.

When X-Men relaunched as House Of X, with the creation of the mutant nation of Krakoa, it included the Resurrection Protocols. Five mutants who, together with Professor X, were able to bring mutants back from the dead, thanks to Cerebro's mental backups and Mister Sinister's genetic database. Goldballs creates eggs, Proteus makes the eggs viable, Elixir fertilizes the eggs and grows a husk body, Tempus moves the husk to the correct age, while Hope co-ordinates the procedure. Professor X then imprints the mutant's mind from their most recent Cerebro backup. The mutants solved death though, as ordered by Moira Mactaggert, they did not bring back precognitives or clones.

So in Immortal X-Men #3, we get the long and winding story of Destiny from the past into the future. And how she and Mystique manipulated the rest of the Quiet Council into bringing Destiny back from the dead, against the wishes of Moira Mactaggart.

While Knights Of X has to deal with another wrinkle over that immortality when dealing with the realm of Otherworld in which the Knights Of X are currently trapped, fighting for the rights of mutants against a magical patriarchy.

When a mutant does in Otherworld, they can be resurrected but come back differently. A different version of themselves, somewhere down the probability axis. A version of them that never was, always could have been and now is.

The death of Gambit. Which means that while we will get Gambit again, we are going to get a different one. The old Gambit has gone away. Looks like Jude was right. Over in X-Men, his wife Rogue is talking about leaving the team. Might the news about Gambit push that further?

How will Rogue cope with immortality apart from the one she loves? Or will she make do with the one she's with?

