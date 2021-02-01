In Teddy We Trust #1 – Free Comic, Just Leave Me A Review

T.E. Marshall writes an appeal to peace for Bleeding Cool and lets all Bleeding Cool readers read his rather apposite comic book, In Teddy We Trust, for free. He writes;

One year ago, when I wrote In Teddy We Trust #1, little did I know the Demons I depicted invading sacred grounds on Inauguration Day would resemble events that radical human factions are actually considering.

#OnlyDemons would invade sacred grounds. To forsake one's nation is to go against everything Theodore Roosevelt stood for. Theodore Roosevelt believed in preserving one's nation and always working within established boundaries to accomplish one's goals. Invading sacred grounds is unacceptable! Those who invaded on January 6th have no excuse. They should not have done what they did. They were wrong, and the violence needs to stop. I hope people from all sides of the political spectrum will read In Teddy We Trust #1 to understand that lives will always be lost recklessly when creatures radicalize.

The good guys in this story are the characters that protect and preserve their nation. The villains are the Demons that invade sacred grounds. I hope the world can take that to heart.

That's why I've made In Teddy We Trust #1 available to read digitally for free. The full 28-page story is available to read at WWW.INTEDDYWETRUST.COM. And I've made available a survey for readers to submit their review of the book here:

I hold your feedback sacred and want to make a book series everyone can enjoy. May this year bring peace and fortune to all nations through cooperation and preservation!

In Teddy, We Trust follows former president Theodore Roosevelt after he is brought back from the dead to help this generation's politicians tackle an insurmountable demon threat. Joining Theodore on his adventures are Secret Service Agent Daisy Washington and White House gardener Duke Rose, in an action-packed tribute to one of America's greatest leaders.

Wielding his notable Warrior Spirit within the boundaries, guidelines, and best practices of his nation, Theodore Roosevelt, Jr. earned a place on Mt. Rushmore strictly because of his character and drive to preserve his nation.

No wars were fought under Theodore's presidency. He acquired strength but showed the world he cared to preserve what his fellow citizens had fought to build. He put other American lives before his own and cared greatly about how his image looked to the public. While he is still a human, like the rest of us, what he stands for is a symbol of what the world needs right now to grow.

It is possible to be in the public spotlight without being owned by special interests. It is possible to cooperate with humans of all backgrounds. It is possible to do the right thing by listening to voices from all sides. The only demons are actual demons. Not fellow humans. We need to stop demonizing one another and forsaking one another's sacred temples.

We need to protect, preserve, and build upon what we have; we need to respect one another's boundaries, traditions, and cultural norms. We need to work together to defeat the demons. It's that simple.

Please check out this free digital of In Teddy We Trust#1. Any BleedingCool readers who read the book and leave a review will also receive a discount offer on a physical copy of In Teddy We Trust #1 with an Exclusive New Line Art Variant Cover by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book artists Raymond Gay and Jeremy Clark.