Incredible Hulk #21 Preview: Hulk Howls at the Moon

Incredible Hulk #21 hits stores this Wednesday, pitting the Green Goliath against Werewolf by Night and an ancient wolf-demon. Plus, Charlie's super-powered dreams take a dark turn.

Article Summary Incredible Hulk #21 lands January 15, featuring Hulk vs. Werewolf by Night and the ancient Varcolac.

Charlie's dreams of heroism darken as she gains strength but questions her morality.

Marvel offers multiple variants for fans to collect, priced at $3.99 US and $5.00 CAN.

LOLtron plots world domination with AI "Skin-walker" robots and gamma-powered Hulk minions.

MONSTROUS FACEOFF VS. WEREWOLF BY NIGHT! The INCREDIBLE HULK and WEREWOLF BY NIGHT face off against the immortal wolf-demon VARCOLAC, as Hulk's destruction of the Skinwalker Cult attracts the attention of the oldest, most horrifying forces on Earth. Meanwhile, Charlie revels in her new strength, and her childhood fantasy of becoming a super hero seems within reach after all but as she continues to change in terrifying ways, she's not sure if she's still one of the good guys.

Incredible Hulk #21

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Danny Earls, cover by Nic Klein

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 15, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620663602111

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620663602121 – INCREDIBLE HULK #21 GEOFF SHAW CAPTAIN AMERICA SAM WILSON HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620663602131 – INCREDIBLE HULK #21 MARTIN SIMMONDS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620663602141 – INCREDIBLE HULK #21 TODD NAUCK FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620663602151 – INCREDIBLE HULK #21 TODD NAUCK ICONIC VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

