Inferno #4 Foreshadow Cover Finally Plays Out X-Men Comics #XSpoilers The "foreshadowing" cover to Inferno #4, published in January 2022, and the last X-Men comic written by Jonathan Hickman.

X-Men Spoilers of course, We've already looked at how Al Ewing foreshadowed his summer 2023 Venom run back in the Spring Free Comic Book Day comic of 2022. Timeless, out at the end of last year, foreshadowed the Uncanny Spider-Man for Fall Of X, this coming September. But the "foreshadowing" cover to Inferno #4, published in January 2022, and the last of the X-Men comic books written and showrun by Jonathan Hickman, finally plays out in Sins Of Sinister: Dominion out tomorrow.

That would be Mister Sinister, or Minister Sinister as I have taken to calling him, being dragged into The Krakoan Pit, a hellish nothingness intended to keep undesirables in a living death. The prison for those on Krakoa who break the rules. And maybe, just maybe, he won't be alone. And I don't mean Sabretoooth or Nature Girl, they already found their way out. Planned by Jonathan Hickman and now coming to fruition across the X-Men line. Sins Of Sinister: Dominion #1 from Kieron Gillen, Lucas Werneck and Paco Medina to be published by Marvel Comics tomorrow.