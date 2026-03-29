Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Arrow, Pornak Picketshote, Rafael Albuquerque, wondercon

Inside Absolute Green Arrow by Pornak Picketshote & Rafael Albuquerque

A new first look inside Absolute Green Arrow by Pornak Picketshote and Rafael Albuquerque at WonderCon yesterday

Article Summary First look at Absolute Green Arrow by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque unveiled at WonderCon

The series spotlights a murder mystery, described as Knives Out meets I Know What You Did Last Summer

Dinah Lance investigates billionaire murders tied to Oliver Queen and DC’s legacy archers

Comic Book Couples Counseling podcast featured in coverage, with high praise from top creators

Talking Absolute Green Arrow, at the DC Comics: What's Next panel at WonderCon with Tini Howard, Scott Snyder, Babs Tarr and Joshua Williamson, we got a look inside those pages… with writer Pornak Picketshote saying that you can feel Oliver Queen's presence in every panel of the book, you know, even if he's dead. And he wants to tell a mystery in real time, describing it as a Knives Out monthly, or "I Know What You Did Last Summer for Billionaires."

These are the pages previously shown.,,

Noting all this down were Brad Gullickson and Lisa Gullickson of the Comic Book Couples Counseling podcast, normally moderating panels at San Diego Comic-Con, New York Comic Con, Emerald City Comic Con, Awesome Con, and more, as well as hosting the last two Harvey Awards. And who launched Season Two of The Stacks, their comics answer to the Criterion Closet, last month, where comic book creators celebrate their favourite comic books, pulling books off the shelves at Third Eye Comics in Annapolis, Maryland. As well as Season Two, currently running, Season One, featuring episodes with David Brothers, Chris Condon, Sanford Greene, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Chip Zdarsky, and more, is now streaming on the channel…

"I listen to Comic Book Couples Counseling podcast because Brad and Lisa always sound like they're having so much fun, no matter who they're talking to or what comics they're discussing." – Jeff Smith (Bone, Rasl, Tuki)

"Hilariously Heartfelt Podcast!" – Kirby Beaton, Buzzfeed

"As far as I'm concerned, Comic Book Couples Counseling is a must-listen for anyone who loves comics." – Jason Aaron (The Mighty Thor, Absolute Superman, Bug Wars)

"I Love These Two." – Gail Simone (Birds of Prey, Red Sonja: Consumed, The Uncanny X-Men)

"Required Listening!" – Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman, DC KO, Wytches)

"My favorite podcast: Comic Book Couples Counseling. They had me on as a guest, and now I listen every week. Why? Because I love them!" – Christian Ward (Batman: City of Madness, Spectregraph, Two-Face)

"Downright Adorable!" – Chloe Maveal, Comics Beat

Absolute Green Arrow #1 is out on the 20th of May, 2026…

ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #1 (OF 6)

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

WITHOUT THE TRICK ARROWS…WITHOUT THE MONEY…WITHOUT MERCY…WHAT'S LEFT IS THE ABSOLUTE HUNTER! A serial killer is slaughtering corrupt billionaires. The only clue to his identity is the mysterious green arrows sticking out of his victims' corpses. Executive protection specialist Dinah Lance, a.k.a. Absolute Black Canary, is one of the people tasked to uncover this murderer's identity as she investigates her suspects…all familiar DC archers uniquely linked to a recently murdered Oliver Queen. I Know What You Did Last Summer for billionaires, Absolute Green Arrow reimagines the Emerald Archer's mythos into a dangerous, urban horror murder-mystery by Eisner winners Pornsak Pichetshote (Dead Boy Detectives, Infidel) and Rafael Albuquerque (Detective Comics, American Vampire).

$4.99 5/20/2026

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque WITHOUT THE TRICK ARROWS…WITHOUT THE MONEY…WITHOUT MERCY…WHAT'S LEFT IS THE ABSOLUTE HUNTER! A serial killer is slaughtering corrupt billionaires. The only clue to his identity is the mysterious green arrows sticking out of his victims' corpses. Executive protection specialist Dinah Lance, a.k.a. Absolute Black Canary, is one of the people tasked to uncover this murderer's identity as she investigates her suspects…all familiar DC archers uniquely linked to a recently murdered Oliver Queen. I Know What You Did Last Summer for billionaires, Absolute Green Arrow reimagines the Emerald Archer's mythos into a dangerous, urban horror murder-mystery by Eisner winners Pornsak Pichetshote (Dead Boy Detectives, Infidel) and Rafael Albuquerque (Detective Comics, American Vampire). $4.99 5/20/2026 ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #2 (OF 6)

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

NEW ARCHERS! AND NEW MURDERS! Is the Green Arrow Killer merely a psychopath or something more? Is he a monster Absolute Black Canary should be fighting against–or with? Still reeling from the disturbing discoveries of last issue's final pages, Dinah investigates one suspect on her list of DC archers–Mia Dearden–and stumbles on a secret from Oliver Queen's past that will change everything. $4.99 6/17/2026

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque NEW ARCHERS! AND NEW MURDERS! Is the Green Arrow Killer merely a psychopath or something more? Is he a monster Absolute Black Canary should be fighting against–or with? Still reeling from the disturbing discoveries of last issue's final pages, Dinah investigates one suspect on her list of DC archers–Mia Dearden–and stumbles on a secret from Oliver Queen's past that will change everything. $4.99 6/17/2026 DC Comics: What's Next

Saturday March 28, 2026 1:00pm – 2:00pmPDT

Room 207

Top DC storytellers dive deep into DC's comics, including DC: Next Level, DC Vertigo, DC's Absolute comic books, and more. Discover what's coming next from the writers and artists shaping the future of the DC Universe, get behind-the-scenes insights into upcoming series, and learn how these creators are expanding the scope of DC storytelling. Tini Howard F-05, Scott Snyder F-01, Babs Tarr F-06, Joshua Williamson F-03

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