Iron Cat #5 Preview: Black Cat WILL DIE?!

In this preview of Iron Cat #5, Black Cat… WILL DIE?! Well, unless she somehow makes it out of the jam on the page after the preview ends.

Iron Cat #5

by Jed MacKay & Pere Perez, cover by Pere Perez

Tony Stark's legacy is being set on fire by Sunset Bain. She's corrupted all of his armor and everything he's built since his very first weapon. And it's all Black Cat's fault. Now, Iron Man and Felicia Hardy (in her own Iron Cat armor) are fighting for their lives against the Hulkbuster armor and every other Iron Man armor in existence. This is not going to go well.

$3.99

