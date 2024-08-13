Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: alan davis, iron fist

Is Iron Fist Getting A New Blue Costume From Marvel For 2025?

Tomorrow sees the release of the Iron Fist 50th Anniversary One-Shot comic book from Marvel Comics, with a new blue costume.

Article Summary Iron Fist 50th Anniversary One-Shot releases tomorrow with a unique new blue costume.

The Alan Davis cover showcases Iron Fist's evolving costumes over the decades.

A mysterious blue tracksuit-like costume may hint at a new look for Iron Fist in 2025.

Storylines from iconic creators feature Wolverine and the Daughters of the Dragon.

Tomorrow, Marvel Comics will release the Iron Fist 50th Anniversary One-Shot comic book. The Alan Davis cover shows Iron Fist in all his different costumes over the decades.

But is there an odd one out? The blue Iron Fist costume that's more like a tracksuit? As well as wearing sneakers or trainers and holding a three-section staff? I am told the look doesn't appear in the comic book itself. Might this be a tease for a new Iron Fist look for 2025?

IRON FIST 50TH ANN SPECIAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240759

(W) Jason Loo, Various (A) Whilce Portacio, Various (CA) Alan Davis

CELEBRATING FIFTY YEARS OF THE IMMORTAL PROTECTOR OF K'UN-LUN!

The LEGACY OF THE IRON FIST is a long-lived legend spanning centuries…all the way back to the year 10,000,000 B.C.E.! IN THIS ISSUE: Chris Claremont and Lan Medina bring you a classic tale featuring…WOLVERINE?! Alyssa Wong and Von Randal bring you a current tale of today's IRON FIST, LIN LIE! PLUS: Justina Ireland and Elena Casagrande's EMERGENCY CALL, featuring THE DAUGHTERS OF THE DRAGON! And Frank Tieri and Ty Templeton make the call to HEROES FOR HIRE! BUT THAT'S NOT ALL! The future of Danny Rand rests in the hands of JASON LOO and WHILCE PORTACIO… You won't want to miss it! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 14, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Iron Fist was created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, for Marvel Premiere #15 in 1974. The character is a practitioner of martial arts and the wielder of a mystical force known as the Iron Fist, which allows him to summon and focus his chi. This ability is obtained from the city of K'un-Lun, which appears on Earth every ten years. He starred in his own series in the seventies, and then the title Power Man and Iron Fist through the eighties and nineties. The character has starred in numerous solo titles since, including The Immortal Iron Fist, which expanded on his origin story and the history of the Iron Fist. Finn Jones portrayed the character in the TV series Iron Fist, The Defenders, and the second season of Luke Cage.

