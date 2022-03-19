Iron Man #18 Preview: With Great Power Comes…

Oops! Iron Man has killed all his friends in this preview of Iron Man #18. Will Tony Stark accept responsibility for his actions? Probably not willingly. He's Tony Stark. Avengers vs. X-Men: never forget! Check out the preview below.

Iron Man #18

by Christopher Cantwell & Ibraim Roberson, cover by Alex Ross

Iron Man finally realizes that after all is said and done…he's become worse than Korvac. And perhaps it's time for Tony Stark to finally lay down his godlike powers and embrace his humanity. But if he does so, will he stand one shred of a chance against a cosmically enraged Korvac, or will he be destroyed like the small, armored bag of blood, flesh and bones he has once again become? David faces off against Goliath in this penultimate issue of the BOOKS OF KORVAC!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Mar 23, 2022 | 32 Pages

On sale Mar 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609866801811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609866801821 – IRON MAN 18 JEFF JOHNSON CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609866801831 – IRON MAN 18 INHYUK LEE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609866801841 – IRON MAN 18 LOZANO INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT – $3.99 US

