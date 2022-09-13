Iron Man #23 Preview: Blaster Control Advocacy

In this preview of Iron Man #23, Tony Stark shows that what you can't solve with money, you can usually solve with violence. Check out the preview below.

Iron Man #23

by Christopher Cantwell & Angel Unzueta, cover by Alex Ross

Operating in stealth mode with Jim Rhodes, Iron Man has landed in Macau and immersed himself in SOURCE CONTROL – the worst black market of stolen and illegal technology – all in order to organize a backroom buy of THE MANDARIN'S RINGS. It's going to require Tony Stark-level capital and strategy, but SPYMASTER may have a different buyer – and a wicked double cross – at the ready in order to pull the rug out from under Iron Man's boots. It seems someone else is willing to pay top dollar for those rings and is ready to pull them out of Iron Man's dead hands if they have to…THE COBALT MAN.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609866802311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609866802321 – IRON MAN 23 MANAPUL BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

