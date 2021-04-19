Iron Man is Invincible in this Patrick Zircher & Scott Hanna Original

It's interesting watching what was once the now become history. Let's dial back to 2006 before Iron Man launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe and made Tony Stark a Superman-level (and, let's be honest, bigger) hero. Invincible Iron Man was being written by Daniel Knauf and Charles Knauf. Daniel Knauf was fresh off of his critically acclaimed HBO series Carnivále, an Emmy-winning fan-favorite that was tragically cut short. He brought his talents to Marvel Comics, writing Iron Man with his son for a short but memorable run that was published as Iron Man #7-18 and #21-28 starting in 2006. It all began with the Execute Program six-part storyline that involved a mysterious force taking control of Tony Stark and his armor. The Knaufs took over the title at an interesting time, picking up from the end of Warren Ellis's Extremis storyline and leading into Stark's controversial role in the Civil War event. As such, during the Knauf's run, the title went from Invincible Iron Man to Iron Man to Iron Man: Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. in just a few issues. Fans of that era of Marvel, when excitement abounded, and events truly felt like events, can get an original page drawn by Patrick Zircher and Scott Hanna from Invincible Iron Man #7 over at Heritage Auctions today.

Patrick Zircher and Scott Hanna Invincible Iron Man #7 Story Page 3 Original Art (Marvel, 2006).

This issue includes an ominous mysterious stabbing, and a computer hacking, and this is just by Page 3! A great start for the "Execute Program" Part 1 story. Produced in Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10.25" x 15". In Excellent condition.

Good luck to those taking a shot at adding this page to their collection. Perfect for Iron Man fanatics and Marvel fans in general, this artwork from Zircher and Hanna is from a time when everything was about to change for Tony Stark in more ways than one. You can own it today by bidding right here.