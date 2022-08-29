Grim #1 Has Sold Over 100,000 Copies… So Far

Bleeding Cool recently reported that Eight Billion Genies #1 by Charles Soule and Ryan Browne has sold over 70,000 copies across three printings. Well, as it turns out, publisher Image Comics has some catching up to do with creator-owned rival Boom Studios, which released Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano's Grim #1 the same month. From what I'm hearing, Grim #1 has sold over 100,000 copies (so far) across four printings with further backorders piling up as we speak.

Like Eight Billion Genies, Grim has seen every single consecutive issue sell out, including issue #4 which sold out ahead of its release date this past Wednesday, August 24th. Issue #2 had to go back to print three times thus far with the latest printing scheduled to land in shops on September 7th. What's more, I understand that copies of issue #3's second printing, which just released on August 17th, are rapidly dwindling. All of this despite the fact that issue #3 orders came in higher than #2… and unlike Eight Billion Genies there hasn't been a media announcement to fuel speculator interest (yet). Then again, Boom never had to reverse a "no second printing" policy.

But Grim #4 second printing isn't the only issue up for Final Order Cutoff today. Issue #5 is up for FOC as well, and as we understand it, this is likely the most important issue since #1 which introduced the star of the series, Jessica Harrow, to her growing legion of fans. Because hidden in the final issue in the series' first story arc is the secret origin of Jessica. And if our prediction that Jessica Harrow is the next Erica Slaughter, this will likely be a very sought-after issue in the years to come.

Boom also revealed a last-minute variant cover by Filipe Andrade, best known as the artist of The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, which has now been nominated for an Eisner, Harvey, and Ignatz Award. The newly added 1-in-50 line art incentive cover is likely to be the rarest cover in the entire first arc.

Grim #4 Second Printing FOCs today, Monday, August 29th alongside the origin revealing Grim #5. Will retailers order enough to meet demand for the fastest-growing creator-owned series in the market? Or should we start the clock for the inevitable issue #5 second printing announcement? And with Boom's next female-lead gothic series, Briar #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Germán García, up on FOC next week, prepare for more Boom news in the coming days.