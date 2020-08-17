Is Boom Studios' Favorite Image Series Actually Getting It Together?

We've been telling you about the cold war between Image Comics and Boom Studios, which reached a new level both with the multiple sellouts of Seven Secrets #1 headed to the 50,000 Club alongside Something Is Killing the Children and Once & Future and the over 75,000 copies sold of We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 raising a lot of eyebrows.

But that hasn't stopped Boom CEO and Founder Ross Richie – himself an ex-Image creator – from sharing his love on Instagram for a new Image Comics series, namely Sina Grace, Omar Spahi and Jenny Fine's Getting It Together #1 (which hits stores in October).

Put in your preorders for "Getting It Together #1" published by Image Comics. Wonderful work from two of my dearest friends, the spectacular Omar Spahi and the great Sina Grace. It's a Millennial version of the TV show Friends. Sparkling characters, terrific dialogue. Genuinely funny. Image creators have to market their own series. They don't get paid a page rate, only back-end. Creators need support. Help get the word out.

Sina Grace is no stranger to Boom, with his Ghosted in LA hit series earning acclaim and clearly making a fan out of Richie. And he's not the only Boom staffer talking up the series, as their own head of marketing (my old friend Arune Singh) seems to like the series too:

I got a chance to read GETTING IT TOGETHER by @OmarSpahi @SinaGrace, Jenny Fine & co – and I'll be back for issue #2. I love me some soap opera and relationship drama mixed with some awesome introspection- gimme more! https://t.co/W5egMySuL3 — Arune Singh (@arune) August 14, 2020

And there are many similar sentiments from other big creators:

I rarely get a chance to check out new books, ospahi and @sinagrace new #imagecomics book "Getting it together" is an extremely well written and drawn life drama. Really smooth, felt like i was watching a good… https://t.co/tTD7kIeIxu — Whilce Portacio (@WhilcePortacio) August 13, 2020

Hey! My buds @SinaGrace & @OmarSpahi have a new series coming from @ImageComics in October called GETTING IT TOGETHER. Pure comics slice of life–lots of sex & relationships & some brutal honesty to boot. More of what this biz needs! pic.twitter.com/mB3nGUsEOp — Tim Seeley (@HackinTimSeeley) August 13, 2020

Hey guys! Check this out! GETTING IT TOGETHER, by Sina Grace & Omar Spahi, coming in October from Image Comics https://t.co/d2pi1OnuVC — Rod Reis (@RodReis) August 13, 2020

In all the conversation about the Image Comics and Boom Studios war for creator-owned comics supremacy, between Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's upcoming Crossover from Image Comics and Keanu Reeves comic book writing debut with BRZRKR from Boom Studios, it's nice to see an olive branch offered between rivals – especially when Donny and Keanu once weren't always in such heated competition.

Now, maybe someone should ask Image Comics co-founder Erik Larsen if his less-than-flattering opinion of Boom has changed and he wants to pick a favourite series from his rival? But don't ask ComicBook.com's James Viscardi to pose the question to Larsen, given how that turned out last time…