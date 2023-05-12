Is Wonder Woman's New Daughter Lizzie Named After Queen Elizabeth II? Is Trinity, the new daughter of Wonder Woman as created by Tom King and Daniel Sampere named in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II?

Tom King and Daniel Sampere are to be the new creators of the ongoing Wonder Woman comic book from DC Comics later this year. And now artist Sampere has tweeted some big news about the comics, posting "I'm very excited to introduce you Wonder Woman's daughter, TRINITY! Making her debut in issue #800. Our short story will take place in the future and will serve as a prelude for our upcoming new series coming out in September! Created by @TomKingTK and me. Colors @tomeu_morey", And Tom King has given us her not-made-up name as well, "Meet Lizzie, daughter of Diana; Trinity, daughter of Wonder Woman." Lizzie… named after England's recently departed Queen Elizabeth II? Diana has been living in London some time.

In recent years, Superman has seen Clark Kent and Lois Lane have a son, Jonathan Kent, the new Superman of Metropolis. Batman has seen Bruce Wayne presented with his son, courtesy of Talia Al Ghul, Damian Wayne, the new Robin. And now, through whatever means, Wonder Woman has a daughter, Trinity. Named after watching the Matrix too many times, maybe? And will, with Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, make a new Trinity of her own?