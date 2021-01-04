Is That A Dig At Dan DiDio And Scott Lobdell In Death Metal #7?

Tomorrow sees the release of Death Metal #7, the event finale for the sequel series created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo for DC Comics. Since its publication, we have seen the departure from DC Comics of publisher Dan DiDio, and Scott Lobdell leave his final comic book for DC, Red Hood: Outlaw.

Before they left, Lobdell wrote Flash Forward under the direction of Dan DiDio, which took DiDio's Tempus Fuginaut Watcher-like character from Sideways in an attempt to deal with the situation with Wally West left by Heroes In Crisis, the abandoned Mobius Chair in Geoff Johns' Justice League and the arrival of Doctor Manhattan to the DC Universe in Doomsday Clock, and his effect on the DC Rebirth relaunch. He was set to be relaunched as a new character, Pariah, but that all changed after DiDio's departure.

The comic book saw Wally West, the Fastest Man Alive, in jail for manslaughter, transformed into a cosmic being by – sitting down. In the Mobius Chair. Something that was ridiculed a little at the time. And tomorrow's Death Metal #7 underlines that mockery, from the comic books themselves. Making the idea of a Manhattan-powered Wally West on the Mobius Chair a "bad idea".

Is that a dig at what came before? Or is it a suggestion that DiDio or Lobdell may be working for the new publisher Bad Idea Comics? Death Metal co-writer Josh Williamson has already tried to use recent circumstances to rehabilitate Wally West for his crimes, while Death Metal has done similar.

Death Metal #7 is published tomorrow by DC Comics.

