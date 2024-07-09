Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: anime expo 2024, I Tamed My Ex-husband’s Mad Dog, Ize Press, Kill the Villainess, korean comics, manhwa, Men of the Harem, romantasy, Yen Press

Ize Press to Publish Three New Korean Romantasy Graphic Novels

Ize Press, the Yen Press imprint, announced at Anime Expo 2024 they will be publishing the print editions of three hit Korean romantasy manhwa

Article Summary Ize Press announces print editions of three Korean manhwa at Anime Expo 2024.

December 2024 releases: 'Men of the Harem' and 'I Tamed My Ex-husband’s Mad Dog'.

'Kill the Villainess' publication date to be revealed on Ize Press social media.

Manhwa titles feature strong female leads, dramatic plots, and fantasy romance themes.

At the Yen Press Industry Panel at Anime Expo 2024, Ize Press, the Yen Press imprint for Korean manhwa, announced the print publication of three romance fantasy comics: Men of the Harem, I Tamed My Ex-husband's Mad Dog, and Kill the Villainess. Men of the Harem and I Tamed My Ex-husband's Mad Dog are set to release in December 2024, and the publication date of Kill the Villainess will be announced on the Ize Press social media pages in the coming months.

Men of the Harem

Art by Yeongbin, Adapted by HereLee, Original Story by Alphatart

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and newly crowned emperor Latrasil Valentine Tarium is no exception. Wronged by the man who swore to love her through thick and thin, Latil has no illusions of finding a saccharine romance when she ascends the throne. No—she plans to cause her former lover the same agony she felt when he made another woman his empress…and she'll do so by taking five consorts herself! From members of the creative team behind The Remarried Empress comes a riveting tale of a strong-willed ruler, her unprecedented harem, and the alluring men within!

Men of the Harem is a dramatic fantasy manhwa from the creative team behind The Remarried Empress, featuring gorgeous art and a strong female lead. This series has received over 101 million views and 1.4 million subscribers on WEBTOON. The print publication of Men of the Harem is highly anticipated by fans of reverse-harem stories with a dash of politics and revenge.

I Tamed My Ex-Husband's Mad Dog

Art by Jagae, Adapted by CMJM, Original Story by Jkyum

Fifteen years after the death of her father, Reinhardt Lincke finds herself traveled back in time to the day of his funeral, alone with the very man responsible for his death—Prince Michel Allanketh, her betrothed. Loath to waste the opportunity, Reinhardt stabs Michel in his leg, and is subsequently banished to the cold and isolated domain of Luden. However, her exile turns into a blessing in disguise when she stumbles upon a wild boy in the forest. Meeting this "mad dog" may be the key to Reinhardt's revenge…and the start of a tumultuous romance!

I Tamed My Ex-husband's Mad Dog is a captivating romance manhwa best known for its strong female lead, dramatic betrayals, and calculating characters. The webcomic has received over 1.6 million views on Tappytoon, making it one of the top romance comics on the platform. I Tamed My Ex-husband's Mad Dog is perfect for readers looking for time-travel revenge fantasies such as The Villainess Turns the Hourglass.

Kill the Villainess

Art by Haegi, Original Story by Your April

Eris Miserian just wants to die. As an outsider in a place both unfamiliar and hostile toward her, she has tried everything she can to return to her original world—but being reincarnated as the villainess in a romance novel means she is bound to the miserable storyline of her character. Desperate to avoid the gruesome future that awaits her, Eris seeks the help of a witch in a world where the use of magic is considered heretical…Will she be able to escape her fate and return home?

Kill the Villainess is a historical romance manhwa following a beautiful villainess who wants to die in order to escape the story she transmigrated into and return to her original world. The webcomic has received over 5 million views and 566 thousand likes on Tapas. As one of the most highly requested titles from readers hungry for more Korean comics in print, Kill the Villainess is a great read for fans of psychological reincarnation stories such as Villains Are Destined to Die.

