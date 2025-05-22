Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: james robinson, phil hester

James Robinson & Phil Hester's Adventures of Lumen N. From Dark Horse

James Robinson and Phil Hester's new Victorian steampunk comic, The Adventures Of Lumen N. #1 launches from Dark Horse in September 2025

Article Summary James Robinson and Phil Hester launch steampunk comic The Adventures of Lumen N. at Dark Horse in 2025.

Follows Lumen, a 13-year-old, who discovers her grandfather is none other than the legendary Captain Nemo.

Creative team includes Marc Deering, Bill Crabtree, and Jim Campbell, with covers by top artists like Mark Buckingham.

Praise from Eric Powell, JH Williams III, and B. Clay Moore hails the book as essential pulp adventure fun.

The Adventures of Lumen N. #1 is a new steampunk adventure comic book series by James Robinson & Phil Hester launching from Dark Horse Comics in September 2025. Inked by Marc Deering, coloured by Bill Crabtree, and lettered by Jim Campbell, issue #1 will feature main cover art by Hester and variant covers by Mark Buckingham, Duncan Fegredo, Max Fiumara, and Dan Brereton.

"The year is 1901 and our heroine Lumen is a precocious 13-year-old with many questions about her life. Why has her father been gone for years? Why must she learn so many languages and fighting techniques and what's with all the lessons in seafaring? Then an attack on her home by a horde of steampunk assassins delivers the first glimmer of an answer, when Lumen's savior reveals himself as her grandfather, the legendary Captain Nemo, one of the greatest characters in Victorian science-fiction literature. A brand-new world of steampunk adventure and thrills is about to open up for Lumen as she connects with the grandfather she never knew while together they take on a cabal of evil masterminds, intent on world domination.

"I am utterly thrilled to join forces with Phil, Marc and Bill in bringing The Adventures of Lumen N. to life," said Robinson. "It's an idea I've had for a long time, and I'm grateful for the talents of these wonderful creators in helping me bring her to life. Lumen's story is a rollercoaster of steam-punk excitement as she evolves from a young, slightly unsure girl into a two-fisted adventuress, and I know you'll enjoy the ride."

Hester added, "I've been wanting to work with James for what seems like a lifetime, especially on a book like Lumen N. Not since my time working on Batman: The Animated Series have I contributed to a project that, while clearly all-ages, is well-made enough to appeal to even the most sophisticated audience. James, Marc, Bill & Jim are all at the top of their games, brining a book unlike any other to the market. Fun, scary, smart, light, thrilling, historical, and witty, each page turn plunges you into a different genre and mood. Lumen N is a book meant to be shared, and I hope you will let us share it with you."

And Deering said, "I am incredibly lucky to be teamed with 3 of comics greatest, James, Phil and Bill, on such an awesome book. I've been having the time of my life working on Lumen N. I can't wait to do more."

The Adventures of Lumen N. #1 (of 4) releases in stores on September 3, 2025. And they have quotes from their friends to share

Praise for Robinson and Hester:

"For all fans of old-school pulp adventure, this is the book for you!"—Eric Powell (The Goon)

"The Adventures of Lumen N is exactly what the title says… bold adventure that shines. James Robinson and Phil Hester with Marc Deering offer up a world and story filled with compelling characters and strange machines. It propels you along at a breathless pace like the best adventure comics should. Bill Crabtree's colors are a perfect match to the art and Jim Campbell's diverse, cherry-on-top lettering enhances. It all engages beautifully."—J H Williams III (Echolands, Promethea, Batwoman)

"James Robinson and Phil Hester are established masters of their crafts, and LUMEN is a perfect vehicle for their talents. James' genre influences have always run deep, and here he returns some of the original pulp excitement to comics, using an array of classic literary adventure characters, revolving around an inventive new take on Captain Nemo. The fun of seeing Robinson and Hester construct this new universe from the ashes of an older one is only elevated by the title heroine. Anyone familiar with Robinson's much missed LEAVE IT TO CHANCE will remember his affinity for sharing the adventures of a bold young heroine, and will surely fall in love with Lumen and the fascinating world she inhabits. Another reminder from Robinson that comics can be fun and smart!"—B. Clay Moore (Hawaiian Dick)

