James Turner & Steve May's Poo Crew Adventures Graphic Novels

James Turner and Steve May are creating Poo Crew Adventures, a “fast-paced” new graphic novel series for readers aged 7-11.

James Turner and Steve May are creating Poo Crew Adventures, a "fast-paced" new graphic novel series for readers aged 7-11. Journey to Poo-topia, the first book in the series, will be published on 1st August 2024 from book publisher Farshore's non-fiction imprint, Red Shed, with a "major" campaign including school, bookshop and festival tours. Journey to Poo-topia states that it is filled with facts about the human body and digestion, with the series pitched for fans of Jamie Smart's Bunny Vs Monkey series and Dav Pilkey's Dog Man. Of course it is.

Farshore has partnered with Melissa Fairley, publishing director for picture books and non-fiction, and acquired world rights from James Turner directly, without an agent. The senior designer, Liam Drane, acquired world rights for Steve May's artwork from May's agent, Caroline Thomson, at Arena.

"The hilarious new graphic novel series packed with facts – perfect for fans of A Day in the Life of a Poo, a Gnu and You, Bunny Vs Monkey, Dog Man and InvestiGators! "Poo is the most interesting and important substance in the entire universe!" – Professor Poo In an ordinary toilet, on an ordinary day, a small poo called Ploppy lands with a splash. Just an ordinary poo about to be flushed . . . But Ploppy is anything but ordinary. He's a TALKING POO! And he's about to go on the mission of a lifetime . . . Join Ploppy and his fearless guide, Professor Poo, as they boldly venture into the Secret Intestines of the Universe to discover answers to the most important Digestion Questions . . . Why do we chew? Why do we fart? Why do cows have so many stomachs? And . . . what will happen to Ploppy AFTER he's been flushed?! If you've ever used the toilet, THIS BOOK IS FOR YOU!"

Turner commented: "It's been amazing fun to plunge myself into the fascinating world of poo facts for this book – I never would have known poo was so interesting! Now I'm so excited to be able to share everything I've learned with the readers, while also piling in as many jokes as humanly possible and telling a thrilling tale of a poo on a daring adventure – it's a dream come true!"

May said: "After my initial 'you want me to draw a book about what!?!?' reaction, I thoroughly enjoyed bringing the anarchic and educational together in this absolute romp of a book."

