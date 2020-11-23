James Tynion IV On Jim Gordon In New Batman Comic – And Future State

On October the 19th, Bleeding Cool reported on James Tynion IV mentioning an upcoming new Batman-related book written by him and drawn by Guillem March to run alongside the Batman ongoing comic book he writes.

Things are going to be a little quiet on the Batman front until the end of the year, when I can start talking about what Jorge Jimenez and I are building in the Batman title in March, and what Guillem March and I are building in [REDACTED BY DC PR TEAM UNDER PAINS OF DEATH]…

On November 3rd, Newsarama caught up too. And on John Siuntres Word Balloon vlodcast, Tynion was asked to spill more.

James Tynion IV said "I think the day it's announced, I think comic shops will be very happy and then there'll bea couple of grumblings on some corners of the internet but I'm doing it from a totally different angle. The thing that I can say about it is a bunch of people have been asking me, okay, you're resetting all of these pieces of the core Batman mythology, where is Jim Gordon?"

Gordon was replaced as Gotham City PD Commissioner after being infected by The Batman Who Laughs, in favour of Harvey Bullock. "Jim Gordon is one of my all-time favorite characters and we have a very very big story planned for him next year."

Also, talking about Future State and his Batman plans to follow it, James Tynion IV said "The Gotham Future State books are shaped by some ideas that I'm going to be introducing in my run with Jorge Jimenez following on, particularly when it comes to the character Peacekeeper One, who is the top agent of a group called The Magistrate. That is a character that I created and you will see me sort-of introduce in present day in my Batman run with Jorge, picking up from that and there are other little pieces than that reflect what we were what we're doing."

"The glimpse that we're seeing in Future State is a glimpse of a possible near future of Gotham City and it's not going to directly 100 reflect what we're going to see coming forward but there are elements from that will be important moving forward. This is it is not something where the line is fully divorced from this, all of these are hints of where things could go."

This will include Red X's appearance in Future State: Teen Titans: Dead Of The Class… James Tynion IV adds"I do think that there are plans elsewhere so I would I would keep an eye on the on the Titans folks." Here's the full video.