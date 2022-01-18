James Tynion IV & Lisandro Estherren On The Corinthian From DC Comics

Bleeding Cool previously posted a DC Comics tease for a new Sandman Presents: Corinthian series. And saw DC media partner THR rushed to get their PR scoop out, that The Department Of Truth/Batman/Nice House On The Lake/Something Is Killing The Children writer James Tynion IV will be writing it The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country. And Argentinian comic artist for Redneck, Diábolo, Mojito, Spook and The Last Contract, Lisandro Estherren drawing it, with a nightmare guest artist for each issue, the first being Yanick Paquette.

In Nightmare Country, the Corinthian is let loose on the world in order to capture another, more dangerous nightmare, this one not created by the Lord of Dreams. A cat and mouse game ensues, one with a net of nightmares that catches not just dreams, but the people who dream them. It's a journey that promises to cross terrifying corners of America and include true crime aficionados, white supremacist militia camps, galleries specializing in the art of horror and more. DC describes the comic as a terrifying travelogue through a nation both recognizable and obscene.

The series will also introduce two terrifying new characters to the Sandman Universe: Mr. Agony and Mr. Ecstasy, a deadly duo of killers slipping along after the Corinthian's quarry, killing anyone in their path, including, if they can, the Corinthian himself. The initial storyline is intended to be a thematic sequel to The Doll's House, the second arc of the original comic and when the comic began its breakout ascent.

Created by Neil Gaiman and Mike Dringenberg for The Sandman #10 in 1989, the Corinthian is a nightmare created by Dream, who destroys him for going rogue and failing to fulfil his original design. Dream later recreates him with "some changes". His most notable physical feature is his lack of eyes and in their place are two rows of small, jagged teeth in each eye socket, which he often covers with sunglasses. He can speak, eat, see, and even breathe through these mouths. According to an interview with Gaiman in The Sandman Companion, the Corinthian takes his name from his mode of behaviour; specifically, "a Corinthian" was another term for a rake: a devil-may-care, ne'er-do-well.

DC Comics previous published a Sandman Presents: The Corinthian: Death In Venice mini-series by Darko Macan and Danijel Žeželj and was a semi-regular character in The Dreaming series as well. Riz Ahmed played The Corinthian in the Audible adaptation. Boyd Holbrook is set to portray the Corinthian in the upcoming television series The Sandman on Netflix. DC Comics has published a number of Sandman PResents comic book series in recent years, with Neil Gaiman's participation and, ahead of the Netflix launch, it looks as if DC Comics will be publishing new Sandman Presents titles to accompany it. Maybe we'll see Magdalene Visaggio's A Game Of You sequel along with The Corinthian? And might this give you a clue as to when you might expect the Netflix series to be streamed?