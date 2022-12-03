Jaml Campbell's Work In Progress For Superman #1

DC Comics gives us a new Superman #1 for February 2023, with both Superman back in the closet – at least as far as their secret identities are concerned. The Justice League, their family, their significant others – and of course, Lex Luthor – all still know. But no one else does. Jamal Campbell is on art duties, showing Superman living his best non-Clark Kent life… and we have a few pages of the book in progress.

With Livewire providing… whatever threat it is to Metropolis that she is providing. And Superman getting the full brunt of it.

But hey, it's not like she knows he is Clark Kent or anything anymore. And we have Lois Lane taking on a new position, seemingly, at the Daily Planet.

Taking over as Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Planet, after Perry White suffered the extreme reaction to what happens now when someone realises Clark Kent is Superman? The implications are immense…

SUPERMAN #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by ANDY KUBERT, ARIEL COLÓN, IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA, RICCARDO FEDERICI, GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ, ED BENES and WAYNE FAUCHER, ALEXANDER LOZANO, FRANCESCO MATTINA, NICK DRAGOTTA, and JORGE JIMENEZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 2/21/23

IT'S THE DAWN OF DC! Superman has returned to Metropolis and his greatest enemy Lex Luthor is finally behind bars. The future of the Superman family has never been brighter! As Clark Kent settles back into his life, iconic and new enemies erupt from the shadows to strike down the Man of Steel! But waiting in the wings to back up Big Blue is…Supercorp?! What secret project has Lex given to Superman?! "A hero is only as good as their villains" will be put to the test in this brand-new oversize #1 featuring comics' greatest superhero by DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and award-winning superstar artist Jamal Campbell!